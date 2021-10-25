Hot Topics

Gasoline prices in Cobb and Georgia continue to climb rapidly

TOPICS:
Georgia gasoline demand drop due to COVID illustrated by closeup of a gasoline pump nozzleGasoline pump nozzle (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson October 25, 2021

Gasoline prices continue to climb in Georgia, and in Cobb County.

According to the weekly press release from Montrae Waiters the spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, Georgia drivers are now paying an average of $3.24 per gallon for regular unleaded at the pump.

That’s a nine-cent rise over the price this time last week.

“Crude oil continues to remain elevated, and pump prices are following suit because crude oil accounts for more than half of the price of a gallon of gas.” said Waiters. “Regrettably, we can’t predict when Georgians will see relief at the pump.”

Prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.24 at the time of this writing, the same as the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 7 cents to $3.38. According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 5.4 million barrels to 217.7 million barrels last week. However, gasoline demand increased from 9.19 million barrels a day to 9.63 million barrels a day. With the US economy recovering from the depths of the pandemic, demand for gas has gone up, but supply is tight. Higher demand coupled with a decline in stocks, alongside elevated crude prices, has put upward market pressure on pump prices. Pump prices will likely rise as long as crude prices remain high — above $80 per barrel. 

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

Advertisement
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

1 Trackbacks & Pingbacks

  1. Gasoline prices in Cobb and Georgia continue to climb rapidly – Cobb County Courier | NEWS EUROPE

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.