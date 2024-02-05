Average gasoline prices in Georgia the same as last week

According to the weekly report from AAA, Georgia gasoline prices remained steady at an average cost of $3.02 per gallon for regular unleaded, the same as Monday of last week.

The report states:

Monday’s state average remains the same as a week ago, is 5 cents more than a month ago, and 33 cents less than this time last year. It now costs an average of $45.30 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Georgians are now paying almost $5.00 less to fill up at the pump compared to a year ago.

“Georgia gas prices saw minimal or no change at the pumps across the state,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Concerns regarding fluctuating crude oil prices, heightened tensions in the Middle East, and low demand have slowed prices at the pump.”

Gasoline prices in Cobb County

A gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is, on average, $3.04, two cents more than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 4 cents to $3.14 (subject to change overnight). The upward trend is likely a combination of oil costs edging into the upper $70s per barrel and normal seasonal increases as winter eases and demand for gas creeps higher. According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased from 7.89 to 8.14 million barrels a day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks rose by 1.1 million barrels to 254.1 million barrels. Minimal gas demand and fluctuating oil prices have contributed to increasing pump prices. If oil prices continue to face upward pressure, drivers may see pump prices rise.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”