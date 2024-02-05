Photography of Kelley Krohnert featured at Smyrna Public Library

Photo courtesy of Friends of Smyrna Library

The Friends of Smyrna Library announced that an exhibit of photography by Kelley Krohnert will be on display through February 29, 2024, in the Art Gallery located on the 2nd floor of the Smyrna Public Library.

The artist wrote the following description of her work:

My name is Kelley and I live in Smyrna, Georgia with my husband and daughter. My husband and I moved to the Smyrna/Mableton area from Dunwoody over 15 years ago, and we absolutely love this part of town. Advertisement I became interested in photography as a hobby shortly after my daughter was born in 2008, and 5 years later, when she went to Kindergarten, I launched my photography business, Kelley K Photography. In April 2016, I was accepted into the Click Pro network of talented photographers, part of Click Magazine. It is an honor to be included in this professional organization of well-respected professional photographers and artists. My specialties are corporate headshots and children and family photography. On the personal side, I’m also very drawn to fine art photography, because it pushes me creatively and allows me to really enjoy the more artistic side of photography. I shoot a variety of landscape and nature photos, as well as abstract and macro (close-up) images. I first pursued photography as a way to capture better photos of my daughter and our family. As I learned more about my camera and about light, I began to truly capture images that I was proud to display on our walls. I love that I am able to capture these kind of beautiful images for my clients as well.

You can visit her website at https://kelleykphotography.com/

About the Smyrna Public Library

The Smyrna Public Library is located at 100 Village Green Circle in downtown Smyrna.

The Smyrna Public Library describes itself on its website as follows:

Smyrna Public Library is the oldest city operated library in the state of Georgia. Library cards are free for City of Smyrna residents, real property holders and business/corporations holding a Smyrna business license.

Library hours are:

Monday – Thursday: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday: 1:00-5:00 p.m.

About the Friends of Smyrna Library

The Friends of Smyrna Library (FOSL) describes itself as follows:

The Friends of Smyrna Library (FOSL) is an independent, non-profit, volunteer organization that supports the Smyrna Public Library through fund raising events and volunteer activities. FOSL is a member of the Friends of Libraries USA organization and is one of the most active Friends chapters in Georgia.