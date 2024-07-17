Exhibit by local collage artists on display at Smyrna Public Library

Pictured L to R: Cynthia Frigon, Jane Kelley and Ellen Kierr Stein. Not pictured: Jeff Rackley and Aaron Whitmoyer (photo courtesy of Friends of Smyrna Library)

The Smyrna Public Library Art Gallery is hosting an exhibit of Collage Art from the Atlanta Collage Society.

The five artists on display are Cynthia Frigon, Jane Kelley, Ellen Kierr Stein, Jeff Rackley and Aaron Whitmoyer.

The gallery is on the second floor of the Smyrna Public Library, 100 Village Green Cir SE, Smyrna, GA 30080, and will be open through August 30.

The press release for the event includes this description:

Five artists representing the Atlanta Collage Society are now on display through August 30 in the Smyrna Public Library Art Gallery on the second floor. Collage refers to both the artistic technique of arranging and gluing pieces of various materials onto a supporting surface and to the resulting artwork. Collage is one form of mixed media. It first became popular in 1912 when Pablo Picasso and Georges Braque were innovating Cubism in their painting. Some say Picasso was the first to use collage in his oil paintings. Because it combines material elements and visual culture, collage creates an exploratory and evocative process for both the artist and the viewer.

Smyrna Public Library Art Gallery exhibits are organized by the Friends of Smyrna Library. To learn more about the Friends of Smyrna Library, visit https://FOSLga.org.

To learn more about the Atlanta Collage Society visit https://www.AtlantaCollage.org.

About the Smyrna Public Library

The Smyrna Public Library is located at 100 Village Green Circle in downtown Smyrna.

The Smyrna Public Library describes itself on its website as follows:

Smyrna Public Library is the oldest city-operated library in Georgia. Library cards are free for City of Smyrna residents, real property holders and business/corporations holding a Smyrna business license.

Library hours are:

Monday – Thursday: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday: 1:00-5:00 p.m.

About the Friends of Smyrna Library

The Friends of Smyrna Library (FOSL) describes itself as follows:

The Friends of Smyrna Library (FOSL) is an independent, non-profit, volunteer organization that supports the Smyrna Public Library through fundraising events and volunteer activities. FOSL is a member of the Friends of Libraries USA organization and is one of the most active Friends chapters in Georgia.