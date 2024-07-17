Friends of Smyrna Library seeks volunteers to help out with Summer Book Sale

Image provided by Friends of Smyrna Library

The Friends of Smyrna Library seeks 100 volunteers to help out with its annual Summer Book Sale.

The sale will be held on Saturday, August 10, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Sunday, August 11, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The press release for the book sale describes the event and the volunteer opportunities as follows:

Nearly new and gently used hardbacks and paperbacks will be priced from $1 to $5. The sale will feature a large selection of books for children. Cash, Checks, Venmo, and PayPal will be accepted for payment. 100 volunteer opportunities are available to support the book sale from Monday, August 3 to Sunday, August 11. Volunteer duties include sorting & pricing books, setting up the sale area, assisting shoppers during sale hours, and closing the event. Interested adults and students (6th grade and up) can sign up for shifts at FOSLga.org The Summer Book Sale and the associated volunteer activities will be held in the Smyrna Public Library which is located at 100 Village Green Circle, Smyrna, GA 30080. Donations of gently used Fiction/Nonfiction Books, Children’s Books, Puzzles, Movie DVDs, Music CDs, and Magazines are accepted at the library’s Circulation Desk during business hours. Thank you for your donations.

About the Smyrna Public Library

The Smyrna Public Library is located at 100 Village Green Circle in downtown Smyrna.

The Smyrna Public Library describes itself on its website as follows:

Smyrna Public Library is the oldest city-operated library in Georgia. Library cards are free for City of Smyrna residents, real property holders and business/corporations holding a Smyrna business license.

Library hours are:

Monday – Thursday: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday: 1:00-5:00 p.m.

About the Friends of Smyrna Library

The Friends of Smyrna Library (FOSL) describes itself as follows: