Charges expected in fatal multi-vehicle pileup on Hicks Road

Charges are expected to be filed in the multi-vehicle collision in Cobb County that resulted in the death of one of the drivers.

[It is the policy of the Cobb County Courier to omit the names of people involved in incidents that are still under investigation]

According to a public information release from Officer Aaron Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P. Unit) is investigating a fatal collision on Hicks Road at its intersection with Fisher Drive on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at 3:31 PM.

The intersection is north of the East West Connector and south of the intersection of Hicks and Hurt roads.



The public information release described the incident as follows:

The preliminary investigation revealed that a white GMC Sierra was traveling southbound on Hicks Road. At the same time, a black GMC Yukon XL was traveling northbound on Hicks Road, followed by a silver Ford Escape and a grey Hyundai Sonata, both also traveling northbound. The driver of the Sierra crossed the center line and collided with the left side of the Yukon, causing it to flip onto its side and come to rest on the shoulder of the road. The Sierra continued south in the northbound lane and collided with the Ford Escape, pushing it into a guardrail over a creek. Finally, the Sierra collided with the Hyundai Sonata. The driver of the Sierra was taken to Cobb Hospital with visible injuries. The driver of the Yukon was not injured. The driver of the Sonata was taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital with visible injuries. The driver of the Ford Escape sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The STEP Unit is commanded by Lieutenant Lane Johnson.