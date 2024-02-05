Smyrna Public Library exhibits pottery teapots by Tripti Yoganathan

Photo provided by Friends of Smyrna Library

The Smyrna Public Library has an exhibition of pottery teapots created by Tripti Yoganathan.

The exhibit is on display through February 29 in the Display Gallery on the 2nd floor of the Smyrna Public Library. The library is located at 100 Village Green Circle, Smyrna, Georgia 30080-3478 in downtown Smyrna.



Display Gallery exhibits are organized by the Friends of Smyrna Library.

Advertisement

Yoganathan described her art as follows:

I AM INSPIRED BY NATURE Pots, from the beginning of human civilization represented the utility, beauty and the aesthetics of the time when they were created and used. About 20 years back, when I joined this community of makers of everyday vessels, I wasn’t aware of the joy of making something that is a unique representation of my own self. Studio pottery was a novel experience for me, Although, I came from a country where we have a whole community making earthenware as a profession. I remember when I made my very first decent bowl (which I still have). I painted it with Indian Folk designs from north India as it made me feel close to home. And then the curiosity from fellow potters about the designs helped me further my connection to my roots through the representation of the different Indian folk arts. After living in Georgia for over 20 Years, now, I am inspired by Nature. Atlanta is most beautiful in spring and fall. The influx of the colors of the irises from my backyard and the dogwood trees from the front inspired my designs for my latest pieces. I am always exploring and learning and I don’t know what will be on my pots in the future. So, whenever you visit ‘Ananya’ be ready to be pleasantly surprised!!

For more about her visit the following link https://www.triptiyoganathan.com/

About the Smyrna Public Library

The Smyrna Public Library is located at 100 Village Green Circle in downtown Smyrna.

The Smyrna Public Library describes itself on its website as follows:

Smyrna Public Library is the oldest city operated library in the state of Georgia. Library cards are free for City of Smyrna residents, real property holders and business/corporations holding a Smyrna business license.

Library hours are:

Monday – Thursday: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday: 1:00-5:00 p.m.

About the Friends of Smyrna Library

The Friends of Smyrna Library (FOSL) describes itself as follows:

The Friends of Smyrna Library (FOSL) is an independent, non-profit, volunteer organization that supports the Smyrna Public Library through fund raising events and volunteer activities. FOSL is a member of the Friends of Libraries USA organization and is one of the most active Friends chapters in Georgia.