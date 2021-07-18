Marietta Cobb Museum of Art announces new classes for August and September

The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art released the following schedule and description of art classes for August and September, which we’ve reprinted below (from the City of Marietta website):

MARIETTA – The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art has announced new art classes available in August and September. The studio art classes for the Fall Season are available online!

ILLUSTRATION ART CLUB – AGES 11-17

Day: Wednesday. Time: 6 pm – 7:30 pm

Dates: August 11 – September 15 (6 weeks)

Instructor: Melanie Ponchot

Fee: Members $130, Non-members $170

Ages 11-17

This course will teach illustration techniques meant to enhance drawing skills, explore playful approaches to art-making, and cultivate personal drawing aesthetics. Students will build a sketchbook full of imaginative drawings, developed/evolving studies, playful characters, and a deeper understanding of their personal style and aesthetic.

BEGINNING ACRYLIC STUDIO

Day: Tuesday. Time: 11 am – 1 pm

Dates: August 17 – September 21 (6 weeks)

Instructor: Laura Surace

Fees: Members $180, Non-member $220

Ages 16+

This acrylics course will introduce composition, mixing colors, and painting techniques to make your acrylic work the best it can be. Guided projects and individual instruction will build your skills. Bring your own supplies. (Water-soluble materials only).

INTERMEDIATE ACRYLIC STUDIO

Day: Thursday. Time: 7 pm – 9 pm

Dates: August 19 – September 23 (6 weeks)

Instructor: Laura Surace

Fees: Members $120, Non-member $160

Ages 16+

This studio class is for more experienced painters who want to enjoy the company of other artists while working on their own projects. The instructor will be available for advice and critique. Bring your own supplies. (Water-soluble materials only).

CLAY HANDBUILDING

Day: Thursday. Time: 4 pm – 6 pm

Dates: August 5 – September 23 (8 weeks)

Instructor: Sheila Dow

Fees: Members $255, Non-members $295

Ages 11+

Learn techniques for manipulating clay without using a pottery wheel. All supplies are included, and you’ll leave class with more than one finished piece.

POTTERY WHEEL FOR BEGINNERS

Day: Tuesday. Time: 4 pm – 6 pm

Dates: August 3 – September 7 (6 weeks)

Instructor: Sheila Dow

Fees: Members $195, Non-members $235

Ages 13+

Learn the basics of working with clay on the wheel. Beginners will learn how to throw, trim, and glaze a pot, and will end the course with at least one finished piece. Supplies are included.

INTERMEDIATE POTTERY

Day: Tuesday. Time: 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Dates: August 3 – September 21 (8 weeks)

Instructor: Sheila Dow

Fees: Members $255, Non-members $295

Ages 13+

Pursue your own projects using the wheel, handbuilding, or a combination of techniques. This class is best suited for intermediate students with previous clay experience. All supplies are included.

CLAY OPEN STUDIO

Day: Thursday and Thursday Time: Various

Dates: August 5 – September 23

Instructor: Sheila Dow

Fees: $35 per 2 hour session

Ages 13+

Need some time to play with clay, but can’t commit to an entire class? Pay for only the weeks you want! You’ll have access to all of our supplies and equipment, and we’ll fire what you make. Sheila will be on hand for questions and guidance, but previous clay experience is required.