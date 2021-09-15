Powder Springs recognizes artists who created new downtown mural

Hot Topics

September 15, 2021

A ribbon-cutting ceremony to recognize the two artists who created the “Be Kind” mural in downtown Powder Springs will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25.

The ceremony will be within the paseo leading to Thurman Springs Park between Hand-Me-Up’s Consignment at 4448 Marietta St. and the upcoming Suga’s Cheese Shoppe & Cafe at 4456 Marietta St.

The press release for the ribbon-cutting described the creation of the event as follows:

Artist Gerald Byrd created the mural this summer, which was inspired by photographs from Powder Springs’ own Liz Williams of Liz by Design Photography. Williams last year called upon a group of her clients and friends to bring together children of diverse ages, backgrounds and experiences for a series of pictures she dubbed “The Be Kind Project” aimed at highlighting the things that made them the same — their hearts.
Byrd, Williams, children who were in the original photo shoot and their families have been invited to the event, which is open to the public.

About Powder Springs

The U.S. Census Bureau profile of Powder Springs gives the following estimates about the City of Powder Springs:

2019 Population Estimates15,758Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates
Median Household Income$69,807Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Persons in poverty, percent6.9 %Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher93.0 %Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Persons without health insurance, percent12.0 %Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Median Housing Value$167,500Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Total Housing Units5,426Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Number of Firms1,775Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary
Male Median Income$ 33,000Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Female Median Income$ 30,607Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Veterans1,127Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription87.6 %Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

