Powder Springs recognizes artists who created new downtown mural

A ribbon-cutting ceremony to recognize the two artists who created the “Be Kind” mural in downtown Powder Springs will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25.

The ceremony will be within the paseo leading to Thurman Springs Park between Hand-Me-Up’s Consignment at 4448 Marietta St. and the upcoming Suga’s Cheese Shoppe & Cafe at 4456 Marietta St.

The press release for the ribbon-cutting described the creation of the event as follows:

Artist Gerald Byrd created the mural this summer, which was inspired by photographs from Powder Springs’ own Liz Williams of Liz by Design Photography. Williams last year called upon a group of her clients and friends to bring together children of diverse ages, backgrounds and experiences for a series of pictures she dubbed “The Be Kind Project” aimed at highlighting the things that made them the same — their hearts.

Byrd, Williams, children who were in the original photo shoot and their families have been invited to the event, which is open to the public.

