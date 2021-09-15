Callis Foundation to hold scholarship golf tournament in Acworth

The Cobb-based Henry Arthur Callis Foundation will hold the Ervin Keith Hollman Memorial Scholarship Golf Classic on Friday, September 17, 2021, at Cobblestone Golf Club in Acworth, GA.

According to the news release for the tournament:

The event is named after Keith Hollman (1954-2018) who was known for his kindness, sense of humor, generosity, business acumen, prowess in golf and enthusiasm for all sports. He was dearly beloved by his family, business partners, fraternity brothers, golf buddies and many others. Hollman was the driving force behind establishing an annual golf tournament to benefit the Henry Arthur Callis Education Foundation.

The event, hosted by Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Omicron Mu Lambda Chapter, Marietta, will benefit the Callis Foundation and its programs supporting Cobb County students.

“This will be the most successful golf tournament in the Callis Foundation’s history and will allow us to continue our mission of providing educational programming in the community where we live and work,” said Mark O’Riley, Callis Foundation Board Chair. “We are tremendously grateful to our sponsors for their support so that we can provide assistance to our communities when and where it’s needed most.”

“Not only is the Hollman Memorial Golf Classic the signature fundraising event for the Callis Foundation, it also gives us a platform to share our accomplishments with the community,” said O’Riley. “By promoting the programs we deliver to Cobb County youth we can continue to grow our services and have a greater impact.”

Over 90 companies and individuals have donated sponsorships for the tournament, include title sponsor Lowe’s and NUCOR Steel. 120 players and guests are expected for the sold-out event being held at Cobb’s Cobblestone Golf Club.

“This Golf Tournament helps us recognize our tremendous partners in the community but more importantly it provides the Alphas in Cobb County the opportunity to generate some of the financial resources that are critical to our delivery of community services as illustrated in our biennial report,” said Arthur L. Fleming, President of the Omicron Mu Lambda Chapter (Cobb County Alphas), Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Marietta, Georgia.

About the Callis Foundation

The Henry Arthur Callis Education Foundation provides scholarships, educational and mentoring programs for Cobb County youth. The Foundation was established in 1986 and is administered by the Cobb County Graduate Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha, Fraternity, Inc. The Foundation is named in honor of Dr. Henry Arthur Callis (January 14, 1887 – November 12, 1974) one of the seven founders, known as The Jewels, of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity founded at Cornell University in 1906.

The HAC Foundation annually awards several thousand dollars of scholarships and financial aid to Cobb County students for first-year college expenses.

For more information on the Henry Arthur Callis Education Foundation and the 2021 Keith Hollman Memorial Golf Classic visit www.CallisFoundation.org.