Girls Inc. announces scholarship opportunities

Marietta-based nonprofit Girls Inc. has announced their annual “Strong, Smart, and Bold Scholarships,” which has a deadline of July 30 to apply.

You can view the application by following this link.

The organization’s website describes the scholarships as follows:

Presented each year at the Strong Smart Bold Awards event, these scholarships are awarded to three girls that embody the spirit of our mission by inspiring their peers and community to be strong, smart, and bold. These scholarships can be used towards any education-related costs; including tuition, books, supplies or other fees.

A spokesperson for Girls Inc. provided further details to the Courier in an email:

Our annual “Strong, Smart, and Bold Scholarships” are awarded to three girls (in 9th or 10th grade this fall) who either participated in a Girls Inc. program or reside in Cobb County. It is a simple application process, but the deadline to apply is July 30. The winners will be announced at our 45th Anniversary Celebration & Fundraiser gala on September 18!

About Girls Inc.

Girls Inc. was founded in 1864 “to serve girls and young women who were experiencing upheaval in the aftermath of the Civil War.”

The Girls Inc. website describes the program as follows on their “About” page:

Our programming – through our Center, School and Community based program partnerships throughout Greater Atlanta – we focus on the development of the whole girl. She learns to value herself, take risks, and discover and develop her inherent strengths. The combination of long-lasting mentoring relationships, a pro-girl environment, and research-based programming equips girls to navigate gender, economic, and social barriers, and grow up healthy, educated, and independent. Informed by girls and their families, we also advocate for legislation and policies to increase opportunities and rights for all girls.