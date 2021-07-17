Cobb County E911 Emergency Department accredited for seventh time

Cobb County E911 Director Melissa Alterio announced in a news release on the Cobb County website that her department was accredited for the seventh time by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA).

Cobb County E911 was first accredited by CALEA in 2002. Reassessments are conducted every four years.

According to the news release, “Only approximately one percent of over 8,500 communications agencies nationwide can claim the recognition of being a CALEA accredited communications agency.”

Due to the COVID-18 pandemic, the reassessment was conducted virtually on July 15.

According to the news release, “The Commission voted unanimously to award reaccreditation to the Cobb County E911 Emergency Department. By again attaining accreditation status, Cobb County E911 has continued to meet compliance with over 200 standards that CALEA has established to promote fair and professional services in the areas of policy, procedures, management, and operations.”

About CALEA

According to the CALEA website:

The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA®), was created in 1979 as a credentialing authority through the joint efforts of law enforcement’s major executive associations. The CALEA Accreditation program seals are reserved for use by those public safety agencies that have demonstrated compliance with CALEA Standards and have been awarded CALEA Accreditation by the Commission.

About Cobb County E911

According to the web page for Cobb County E911:

Created in 1987, Cobb County E911 answers about 1,200 emergency phone calls and 1,000 non-emergency phone calls daily, totaling 800,000 phone calls each year.

Cobb County E911 is a 24-hour, toll-free voice for emergency calls for service.

All E911 employees are CPR, Emergency Fire Dispatch (EFD), and Emergency Medical Dispatch (EMD) certified, enabling them to give life saving instructions until help arrives.

Cobb County E911 dispatches units for the Cobb County Police and Fire Departments, Marietta Police and Fire Departments, and the Sheriff’s Office.

Cobb County E911 subscribes to the AT&T Language line which can translate over 140 languages. It is normally accessed by using three-way calling to a 1-800 number.

All E911 Department personnel are TDD (Telecommunications Device for the Deaf) and TTY (Teletypewriter) certified for the deaf and hearing impaired. By federal law, access to 911 must be provided to the deaf and hearing impaired.

Our department operates three (3) twelve hour shifts.