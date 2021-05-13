Melissa Alterio hired as new Cobb County 911 emergency communications director

Melissa Alterio was approved as the new Cobb County 911 Emergency Communications Department director, in a unanimous vote of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners Tuesday.

Alterio comes to her position after heading the Roswell 911 center for five years, and served as the training director for the Orange County Department of Emergency Services in Goshen, NY.

“Ms. Alterio brings to Cobb County’s Emergency Communications Department a wealth of valuable experience, knowledge and passion for helping others,” Cobb County Manager Dr. Jackie R. McMorris said for the news release. “She’s committed to professional development of team members and seeks accreditation to our Emergency Communications Department. Her vision is innovative and inclusive, I know she will take the department to its next level of excellence.”

McMorris called Alterio to stand in front of the Commissioners, and gave a brief introduction citing her job experience and educational background.

After McMorris introduced Alterio and asked that she be appointed to the position, Cobb BOC Chairwoman Lisa Cupid made a motion to approve, and the motion passed unanimously with no discussion.

Alterio has a master’s degree in Criminal Justice and Public Safety Leadership from Mercer University.

According to her LinkedIn page, she’s a member of the board of directors of the Georgia Association of Women in Public Safety, and is Vice President of the Georgia 911 Director’s Association.

Alterio will replace Destiny Davidson, who retired as the Cobb County 911 Emergency Communications director at the end of 2020.

Davidson had held the position since the fall of 2016.

About Cobb 911

According to the Cobb County website:

Created in 1987, Cobb County E911 answers about 1,200 emergency phone calls and 1,000 non-emergency phone calls daily, totaling 800,000 phone calls each year. It dispatches units for the Cobb County Police and Fire Departments, Marietta Police and Fire Departments and the Sheriff’s Office.