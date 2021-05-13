Cobb to hold town hall on recent election law changes

On Tuesday May 18 from 7-9 p.m. Cobb County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, and Director Janine Eveler of Cobb County Elections and Registration will host a town hall meeting on voting and the recent election law changes.

It will be held at Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, Cobb Civic Center, 548 S. Marietta Parkway, Marietta.

According to the announcement on the county website:

Participants will hear a recap of the 2020 elections, review Senate Bill 202 and its potential impact, ask questions and share their input. You can submit your questions to comments@cobbcounty.org.

On-site voter registration will also be available. Masks are required for the in-person town hall. You can also watch live and participate via facebook.com/cobbcountygovernment or youtube.com/cobbcountygovt.

Background

In response to the false claims from former President Donald Trump that the 2020 elections were marked by massive fraud, Republican legislatures across the country passed legislation viewed by voting rights advocates as attempts to suppress votes among people of color.

The GOP disputes that the legislation has racist intent, claiming that the laws will make it “easy to vote, hard to cheat.”

In Georgia the backlash against the law passed here led to the removal of the Major League Baseball All-Star Game from Truist Park in Cobb County to Colorado.

One of the most notable changes is that the law removes much of the control of elections from the Secretary of State to the Georgia legislature at a time when Democrats are able to run more competitively in statewide elections.