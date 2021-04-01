Lisa Cupid’s statement to Joe Biden on the All-Star Game

Cobb County Communications Director Ross Cavitt sent the following press notice containing Cobb County BOC Chairwoman Lisa Cupid‘s statement on her response to President Biden’s suggestion that the MLB All-Star game be removed from Georgia due to the state’s recently passed voter suppression law:

Following multiple requests for comment regarding President Biden’s statements on the MLB All-Star Game, Chairwoman Lisa Cupid released the following:

“While we are both frustrated by the recently-enacted elections legislation, the President’s remarks concerning moving Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game out of Cobb County sends an unfortunate message to those residents and businesses here who have supported him. I would be open to a discussion with the President and others about alternative actions that would channel our frustration into an opportunity to use this event as a chance to openly discuss this legislation, voter participation, and inclusion and then find an applicable response.”