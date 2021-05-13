Store clerk shot in Acworth armed robbery

A store clerk was shot and injured during an armed robbery, according to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department.

Delk wrote:

Cobb County Police responded to a person shot call at the Bottle Shop liquor store at 2557 Baker Road in Acworth last night. On May 12, 2021 at approximately 9:35 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Bottle Shop liquor store. They found the store’s clerk, 55-year-old Kaushik Govani, had been shot by an unknown suspect during an armed robbery. Kaushik was transported to Kennestone Hospital for treatment and his condition is not known at this time. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit at 770-499-3945.

Crimes Against Persons Unit

The Crimes Against Persons Division of the Cobb County Police Department is broken down into several specialized units, to investigate homicides, robberies, technology-based crime, domestic violence and stalking, and crimes against children. It has a unit that does crime analysis to identify evidence to help link cases and identify suspects.

The division also houses the Crime Scene Unit that according to the division’s website “is responsible for documenting and processing crime scenes to locate evidence, identify suspects, and to present evidence in criminal proceedings. Crime scene technicians are responsible for processing evidence utilizing a variety of procedures for fingerprint, DNA, and trace evidence.”