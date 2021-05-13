Kennesaw to hold unique popsicle-themed art contest

The City of Kennesaw will hold what is probably the most unusual (but fun) art contest we’ve reported on.

Contestants will turn popsicle-shaped wooden cutouts provided by the Kennesaw Parks and Recreation into works of art.

The details are provided in the press release below:

Kennesaw, GA (May 13, 2021) — Kennesaw Parks & Recreation invites area residents to help celebrate the Summer season by decorating a wooden cutout in the shape of a popsicle to be displayed at Depot Park! Kennesaw Parks & Rec will supply the wooden piece; contestants supply the creativity! Contestants will use paint, collage, mosaic or more to create a unique masterpiece to participate in this holiday art contest. Cost for entry is $12. Spaces are limited. Popsicles will be on display July 2 – July 30 at Depot Park. All popsicles will be judged and prizes will be awarded to the winning entries in each of the following categories: · Most Creative · Best Overall · Parks & Rec Director’s Choice Important Dates: June 4: Registration for participation closes June 7-11: Popsicle pick up June 28 – July 2: Popsicle drop off Winners will be announced on the Parks & Recreation Facebook page on July 9! Registration is available at https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTE1NjA1NjQ For more information, visit www.kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.