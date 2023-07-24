Man dead in apparent suicide after standoff with Kennesaw and Cobb police

The Kennesaw Police Department issued the following public information release this afternoon:

On 07/24/2023 at approximately 11:05 AM, Kennesaw/Acworth 911 received an emergency call

from a male threatening suicide, who stated he had a firearm. Uniform Patrol responded to the

4100 block of Kentmere Main NW and made contact with a 42-year-old male via telephone.

Officers on-scene learned there were multiple juveniles in the house and immediately responded

to the residence. Officers were able to get all of the juveniles out of the home but were unable to

establish a line of communication with the male.



Our department requested the assistance of Cobb County Police Department’s SWAT Team. An

arrest warrant was secured for the male for Reckless Conduct and Cruelty to Children 2nd

Degree. Cobb County Police Department SWAT took control of the scene and made entry into

the residence. The male was found deceased by an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The juveniles, now identified as the male’s children, have been safely reunited with their family.

Due to the circumstances, the identities of those who were involved are being withheld from this

release.



Chief Westenberger noted: “While we may never understand what led to this tragic

circumstance, it is important to remember there are surviving family members and friends.

Please join us and keeping these survivors in your thoughts and prayers.

Our department greatly appreciates the assistance of the Cobb County Police Department and

Kennesaw/Acworth 911 for their hard work during this difficult incident.”

