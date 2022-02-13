Cobb BOC Virtual Zoning meeting this Tuesday, February 15

The Cobb County Board of Commissioners virtual monthly zoning meeting is this Tuesday, February 15.

The details from the county website, including a link to sign up for public comment, and a link to the agenda, are reprinted below:

Board of Commissioners Zoning Hearing

February 15, 2022

9 a.m.



[Editors note: the county website continues to advertise the meeting place, but both the title and the note at the bottom of this announcement states that this event is virtual only. If we are told differently by the county on Monday, we will update this announcement: Larry Johnson, Editor and Publisher, Cobb County Courier

You can watch this meeting in real-time by viewing CobbTV’s streams on:

∙ YouTube (click on “Live Now” after the meeting starts)

∙ Cobb County Website: CobbTV

∙ Cable TV: The government access channel on Cobb County cable TV systems

VIRTUAL PARTICIPATION

Because of pandemic-related restrictions, residents who wished to comment on a case are encouraged to do so virtually. You will have the same amount of time to address the issue as you would in person.



PLEASE CLICK THIS LINK TO REGISTER TO COMMENT VIRTUALLY DURING THIS MEETING