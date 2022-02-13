Black History month drawing contest at South Cobb Regional Library

Here’s an event for children and teens who would like to learn about Black history, and put that knowledge to good artistic use.

In celebration of Black History Month, the South Cobb Regional Library is holding a drawing contest.

Participants will pick up their drawing sheet at the library.

The following dates are listed for the event:

Tue, 02/15/2022 – 05:00 PM – 05:01 PM

Thu, 02/17/2022 – 05:00 PM – 05:01 PM

Sat, 02/19/2022 – 05:00 PM – 05:01 PM

Tue, 02/22/2022 – 05:00 PM – 05:01 PM

Thu, 02/24/2022 – 05:00 PM – 05:01 PM

Details from the Cobb County website are reprinted below:

In honor of Black History Month, we are hosting a drawing contest for children and teens. Use Cobb County Library’s free resource Explora to research influential figures in Black history and find one you would like to draw. Your submission should include a drawing of the person you chose, their name, and an accomplishment they achieved. Your drawing must be your own work. Pick up a copy of the drawing sheet at the South Cobb Regional Library, or download and print the coloring page and information sheet below. You can also submit a picture that you draw with materials you already have at home. We love to see your creativity!

Submissions can be shared by dropping them off at the South Cobb Regional Library or emailing them to southcobbys@cobbcat.org. Please include the following information with your submission: the child’s name, age, and either a good email address or phone number to reach you. Download Drawing Page Here Download Submission Form Here View Contest Instructions Here Event Contact Info Dana Peterson | Youth Services Librarian II | South Cobb Regional Library Event Location(s) South Cobb Regional Library

About the Cobb County Public Library

According to the Cobb County Public Library website:

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building, opened on Church Street in 1893 and was named for Clarke.

Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.

You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link.