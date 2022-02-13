Here are a few upcoming events at Cobb senior centers over the next few days.

North Cobb

The Cobb County Facebook page announced a Valentine’s Day event at the North Cobb Senior Center:

Make a valentine’s votive at the North Cobb Senior Center, 1-2pm Monday, Feb. 14. Brighten up a clear votive by stringing beads onto wire or cord and wrapping them around the candle holder, and then add an LED tealight.$3. Registration is required at 770-975-7740.

West Cobb

The county’s Facebook page lists two events coming soon to the West Cobb Senior Center.

The first is an ongoing veteran’s event:

New! Veteran Connection at West Cobb Senior Center.Tuesday, Feb. 15, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.Join other veterans each month for coffee, doughnuts, fellowship and special guest presentations. These meetings are for both men and women to come together to share their experience with each other. Free; Registration required: 770-528-8200

The second is a Tech Talk about online shopping:

Tech Talk: online grocery shopping: The days of having to trudge through the grocery aisles and choose the shortest checkout line are pretty much in the past. Learn all about the options available for you to grocery shop online, letting you get your items delivered cheaply and easily. Join us Thursday, Feb. 17 at the West Cobb Senior Center.Free; Registration required: 770-528-8200

About Cobb County Senior Services

According to their mission statement:

Cobb Senior Services’ mission is to improve the quality of life for the 55+ community and their families through innovative programs, resources & community partnerships. Our primary goal is to assist our clients and their families in their efforts to remain independent through affordable transportation, nutrition, recreation, education, socialization, exercise and in-home services. Additionally, we provide outreach to veterans, volunteer opportunities and connection to various resources and services in the area.

Cobb Senior Services manages the following senior centers: Freeman Poole Center, the North Cobb Senior Center, the Senior Wellness Center, the Tim D. Lee Senior Center, and the West Cobb Senior Center.

In addition to the senior centers, there are three neighborhood centers, in Austell and Marietta, and one in the North Cobb Senior Center.