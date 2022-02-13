Interactive maps of proposed cities of East Cobb, Lost Mountain, Mableton and Vinings on Cobb GIS site

Cobb GIS has posted the interactive maps of the proposed cities of East Cobb, Lost Mountain, Mableton and Vinings on their site.

You can zoom in, determine whether you are within their boundaries, and follow the edges to see what is in the boundaries, and what is outside them.

The easiest way to determine what the street boundaries are is to click on the tab to the left labeled “Cobb Aerial Imagery.”

It will give you a map with the boundaries much clearer. The orthographic map you are presented with by default on the other hand has more information about the features within the boundaries. Play around with it. Zoom in, zoom out and drag the maps around.

For more information on Cobb cityhood

After a series of rushed-through votes in the Georgia legislature, the proposed city of East Cobb has been put on the May 24 ballot, and Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler told the Courier in an email that the county is working under the assumption that the cityhood referenda for Lost Mountain and Vinings will also be on the ballot. The county has not yet received the official GIS map for the proposed city of Mableton.

So where can you get information on this rapidly looming decision?

The County has set up an extensive resource page that includes links to information about each of the proposed cities, including maps of the city limits, the feasibility studies conducted as a requirement for state legislation authorizing the referenda, and the legislation itself.

To read what the advocates for East Cobb cityhood are saying follow this link.

To hear from the opponents of East Cobb cityhood follow this link.

To read what the advocates for the City of Lost Mountain are saying follow this link to the Lost Mountain cityhood web page.

The Mableton cityhood supporters have a website at this link.

The Vinings cityhood advocates have a website at this link.