Cobb weather Valentine’s Day sunny, high near 52

According to the report from the National Weather Service, Valentine’s Day, February 14, will be sunny here in Cobb County with a high near 53 degrees.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Monday Sunny, with a high near 53. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Monday Night Clear, with a low around 31. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 59. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 39. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Wednesday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 67. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Thursday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 56.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 59.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.