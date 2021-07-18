Kathy Grosskurth makes Insightful Accountant’s Top 100 ProAdvisors for 2021

Austell resident and Quickbooks advisor Kathy Grosskurth was recognized by Insightful Accountant as a Top 100 ProAdvisor for 2021.

The list is compiled out of a pool of 400,000 QuickBooks ProAdvisors worldwide, and this is her third time on the list.

Grosskurth is well-known to members of the South Cobb Business Association.

She graduated from Osborne High School in Cobb County, earned an MBA from Kennesaw State University, and has owned her Austell-based consulting business, Bookkeeping Clean and Simple, for 16 years.

She is one of the two Quickbooks ProAdvisors from Georgia who made the Top 100 list this year.

According to the press release announcing Grosskurth’s achievement:

The Top 100 ProAdvisor of the Year awards program recognizes the ‘best of the best’ QuickBooks ProAdvisors from all over the world. Applicants for this prestigious program are ranked based on their performance across a variety of categories, measuring everything from QuickBooks knowledge to utilizing the best tools & partner apps within the QuickBooks ecosystem that contribute to strong practice growth.

About Insightful Account

Insightful Account describes itself on the About page on its website as follows:

Insightful Accountant is an independent news and information source written specifically for the small business advisor who needs to stay current on the latest news and offerings in accounting technology; including updates from Intuit, Xero, Sage and the hundreds of add-on products serving the small business ecosystem. With news and insight specifically written to help the advisor better serve their clients while building their firm, Insightful Accountant is unlike any other news source serving this space. The people driving Insightful Accountant each bring their own unique skills and perspectives to the news site.