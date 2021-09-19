Cobb government, Acworth, Cobb & Douglas Public Health on Atlanta Business Chronicle healthiest employers list

Three public bodies in Cobb County have made the Atlanta Business Chronicle’s Healthiest Employers list for 2021, plus the company owning the major hospitals in the county.

The City of Acworth and Cobb & Douglas Public Health both made the list for medium employers with 100-499 employees, and Cobb County government landed on the large employers list for companies and organizations with 500-4999 employees.

Wellstar Health System made the list of extra large employers, with 5000+ employees.

According to an announcement posted on the Cobb County website:

Atlanta Business Chronicle partners with Indianapolis-based Healthiest Employers Wellness Recognition Program powered by Springbuk, a privately held technology firm that uses an online assessment of more than 60 scored questions to measure wellness programming in leadership commitment; foundational components; strategic planning; communication and marketing; programming and interventions; and reporting and analytics. The questions contain more than 600 data points that are analyzed, and then become the company’s Healthiest Employer Index.

In an article explaining the list, the Atlanta Business Chronicle wrote:

Even with the ongoing challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, metro Atlanta companies are taking their employee health and wellness seriously. Many are using the pandemic to beef up mental health services, and remind employees the importance of starting and maintaining healthy habits.

Cobb County posted in their news release, “Congratulations to our Keith Mazonkey and our CobbWell folks as the county came in #8 for large employers in Atlanta Business Chronicle’s ‘Healthiest Employers’ list!”

About Springbuk

Springbuk, the company that handles data-gathering for the healthiest employers list, published the following on their website:

Since 2009, Healthiest Employers® has recognized and celebrated people-first companies who are using innovative strategies to improve the health of their employees. Over 10,000 employers have participated across the country, representing over 60,000,000 employee lives. As the company that created the Healthiest Employers program, Springbuk has built an uncommon knowledge and understanding of employer healthcare. This front-row seat offers trends, benchmarking and insight into the opportunities to drive meaningful financial and health outcomes.