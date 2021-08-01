Here are upcoming government meetings this week in Cobb County:
Monday August 2
Acworth Lake Authority
The Acworth Lake Authority will meet. The details posted on the city calendar area as follows:
Date: Aug 2, 2021
Day: Monday
Time: 06:30 pm
Detail: Acworth City Hall
4415 Center Street
*Council Room*
Contact Name: Regina Russell
Contact Phone: 678-801-4024
Austell City Council Meeting
The Austell City Council will meet. The following details were posted on their calendar:
|Start Date
8/02/2021 07:00 PM End Date 8/02/2021 08:00 PM
|The City Council meeting will be held in Council Chambers.
Please submit questions to be asked during the Citizen’s Report to clerk@austellga.gov by 5pm on Monday, August 2, 2021.City Council Meeting 7pm-8pm
Kennesaw Mayor and City Council Meeting
The Kennesaw Mayor and City Council will meet. The following details were posted on their calendar:
When: August 2, 2021 @ 6:30 pm
Where: City Hall, Council Chambers
2529 J.O. Stephenson Ave. Kennesaw GA 30144
Contact: City Clerk’s Office 770-424-8274
Marietta Historic Board of Review

The Marietta Historic Board of Review will meet. The following information was published on their calendar:
Marietta Historic Board of Review
The Marietta Historic Board of Review will meet. The following information was published on their calendar:
Date: August 2, 2021
Time: 5:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Location: City Hall – City Council Chamber – 205 Lawrence Street Address: Marietta, GA 30060
Marietta Historic Preservation Commission
The Marietta Historic Preservation Commission will meet. The following information was published on their calendar:
Date: August 2, 2021
Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Location: City Hall – City Council Chamber – 205 Lawrence Street Address: Marietta, GA 30060
Smyrna millage rate hearing
There will be a Special Called Meeting of the Smyrna Mayor and City Council to hold a hearing on the millage rate. There will be no vote held during this meeting.
The details posted on the city’s calendar are as follows:
- Date: 08/02/2021 10:00 AM – 10:30 AM
- Location: City Hall (A. Max Bacon City Hall)
2800 King Street
Smyrna, Georgia 30080
Smyrna pre-council meeting followed by regular Mayor and City Council meeting
Pre-council meeting
- Date: 08/02/2021 6:30 PM – 7:00 PM
- Location: City Hall (A. Max Bacon City Hall)
2800 King Street
Smyrna, Georgia 30080
Mayor and City Council meeting
- Date: 08/02/2021 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM
- Location: City Hall (A. Max Bacon City Hall)
2800 King Street
Smyrna, Georgia 30080
Tuesday August 3
Cobb County Planning Commission Zoning Hearing
The Cobb County Planning Commission will meet Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.:
2nd Floor Meeting Room
Cobb County Building A
100 Cherokee Street
Marietta, GA 30090
The Planning Commission is a five-member board appointed by the Cobb County commissioners that makes recommendations to the Cobb County Board of Commissioners on land use and zoning cases.
To see the agenda and to access details of each zoning case, visit this link.
Keep in mind that the hearing date of individual cases are subject to change.
Powder Springs Development Authority
The City of Powder Springs posted the following information on its website:
Date: August 3, 2021
Time: 5:30 PM
Address: Powder Springs, GA 30127
Link: Click here for Zoom Link
Wednesday August 4
Cobb Board of Tax Assessors meeting
The following information about the meeting was posted on the Cobb County website:
- Wed, 08/04/2021 – 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM
736 Whitlock Avenue, Ste. 200, Marietta, GA 30064 Event Contact Info770-528-3100
Kennesaw Planning Commission Meeting
The Kennesaw Planning Commission will meet. The following details were posted on their web site:
When: August 4, 2021 @ 7:00 pm
Where: City Hall, Court Council Chambers 2529 J.O. Stephenson Ave Kennesaw GA 30144
Marietta City Council work session
The Marietta City Council will hold a work session in preparation for the regular meeting on August 11. The following details were posted on their website:
MARIETTA – Marietta City Council will meet for an agenda work session on Wednesday, August 4th beginning at 5:15 p.m. An agenda review session will take place on Wednesday, August 11th at 6 p.m. and be followed by Council’s regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m. All meetings take place in the City Council chamber located on the lobby level of City Hall, 205 Lawrence St.
Smyrna Circulator Task Force
Details of the meeting:
- Date: 08/04/2021 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM
- Location: City Hall (A. Max Bacon City Hall)
2800 King Street
Smyrna, Georgia 30080
The agenda for this meeting can be viewed by following this link.
Smyrna Housing Authority meeting
The Smyrna website posted the following details of the meeting:
- Date: 08/04/2021 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
- Location: Fire Station #1 – Centennial Room
2620 Atlanta Road SE
Smyrna, Georgia 30080
To view the agenda follow this link.
Thursday August 5
The Kennesaw Plan Review Committee
The Kennesaw Plan Review Committee will meet. The following details were posted on their website:
When: August 5, 2021 @ 9:00 am Where: Council Chambers, City Hall 2529 J.O. Stephenson Ave Kennesaw GA 30144
To view the agenda follow this link.
