Here are upcoming government meetings this week in Cobb County:

Monday August 2

Acworth Lake Authority

The Acworth Lake Authority will meet. The details posted on the city calendar area as follows:

Date: Aug 2, 2021

Day: Monday

Time: 06:30 pm

Detail: Acworth City Hall

4415 Center Street

*Council Room*

Contact Name: Regina Russell

Contact Phone: 678-801-4024

Austell City Council Meeting

The Austell City Council will meet. The following details were posted on their calendar:

Start Date

8/02/2021 07:00 PM End Date 8/02/2021 08:00 PM The City Council meeting will be held in Council Chambers.

Please submit questions to be asked during the Citizen’s Report to clerk@austellga.gov by 5pm on Monday, August 2, 2021.City Council Meeting 7pm-8pm

Kennesaw Mayor and City Council Meeting

The Kennesaw Mayor and City Council will meet. The following details were posted on their calendar:

When: August 2, 2021 @ 6:30 pm

Where: City Hall, Council Chambers

2529 J.O. Stephenson Ave. Kennesaw GA 30144

Contact: City Clerk’s Office 770-424-8274

Date: August 2, 2021 Time: 5:30 PM - 6:00 PM Location: City Hall – City Council Chamber – 205 Lawrence Street Address: Marietta, GA 30060

Marietta Historic Board of Review

The Marietta Historic Board of Review will meet. The following information was published on their calendar:

Date: August 2, 2021

Time: 5:30 PM - 6:00 PM

Location: City Hall – City Council Chamber – 205 Lawrence Street Address: Marietta, GA 30060

Marietta Historic Preservation Commission

The Marietta Historic Preservation Commission will meet. The following information was published on their calendar:

Date: August 2, 2021

Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Location: City Hall – City Council Chamber – 205 Lawrence Street Address: Marietta, GA 30060

Smyrna millage rate hearing

There will be a Special Called Meeting of the Smyrna Mayor and City Council to hold a hearing on the millage rate. There will be no vote held during this meeting.

The details posted on the city’s calendar are as follows:

Date: 08/02/2021 10:00 AM – 10:30 AM

Location: City Hall (A. Max Bacon City Hall)

2800 King Street

Smyrna, Georgia 30080

Smyrna pre-council meeting followed by regular Mayor and City Council meeting

Pre-council meeting

Date: 08/02/2021 6:30 PM – 7:00 PM

Location: City Hall (A. Max Bacon City Hall)

2800 King Street

Smyrna, Georgia 30080

Mayor and City Council meeting

Date: 08/02/2021 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Location: City Hall (A. Max Bacon City Hall)

2800 King Street

Smyrna, Georgia 30080

Tuesday August 3

Cobb County Planning Commission Zoning Hearing

The Cobb County Planning Commission will meet Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.:

2nd Floor Meeting Room

Cobb County Building A

100 Cherokee Street

Marietta, GA 30090

The Planning Commission is a five-member board appointed by the Cobb County commissioners that makes recommendations to the Cobb County Board of Commissioners on land use and zoning cases.

To see the agenda and to access details of each zoning case, visit this link.

Keep in mind that the hearing date of individual cases are subject to change.

Powder Springs Development Authority

The City of Powder Springs posted the following information on its website:

Date: August 3, 2021

Time: 5:30 PM

Address: Powder Springs, GA 30127

Link: Click here for Zoom Link

Wednesday August 4

Cobb Board of Tax Assessors meeting

The following information about the meeting was posted on the Cobb County website:

Wed, 08/04/2021 – 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM

736 Whitlock Avenue, Ste. 200, Marietta, GA 30064 Event Contact Info770-528-3100

Kennesaw Planning Commission Meeting

The Kennesaw Planning Commission will meet. The following details were posted on their web site:

When: August 4, 2021 @ 7:00 pm

Where: City Hall, Court Council Chambers 2529 J.O. Stephenson Ave Kennesaw GA 30144

Marietta City Council work session

The Marietta City Council will hold a work session in preparation for the regular meeting on August 11. The following details were posted on their website:

MARIETTA – Marietta City Council will meet for an agenda work session on Wednesday, August 4th beginning at 5:15 p.m. An agenda review session will take place on Wednesday, August 11th at 6 p.m. and be followed by Council’s regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m. All meetings take place in the City Council chamber located on the lobby level of City Hall, 205 Lawrence St.

Smyrna Circulator Task Force

Details of the meeting:

Date: 08/04/2021 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM

Location: City Hall (A. Max Bacon City Hall)

2800 King Street

Smyrna, Georgia 30080

The agenda for this meeting can be viewed by following this link.

Smyrna Housing Authority meeting

The Smyrna website posted the following details of the meeting:

Date: 08/04/2021 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: Fire Station #1 – Centennial Room

2620 Atlanta Road SE

Smyrna, Georgia 30080

To view the agenda follow this link.

Thursday August 5

The Kennesaw Plan Review Committee

The Kennesaw Plan Review Committee will meet. The following details were posted on their website:

When: August 5, 2021 @ 9:00 am Where: Council Chambers, City Hall 2529 J.O. Stephenson Ave Kennesaw GA 30144

To view the agenda follow this link.