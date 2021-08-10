Welcome to South Cobb festival October 9

A Welcome to South Cobb festival will be held on October 9, 2021 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Riverview Landing, 6255 Riverview Road, Mableton, GA 30126 (City of Smyrna).

For more information please read their press release, reprinted below, and visit their website at https://welcometosouthcobb.com.

Welcome to South Cobb Celebrates the District’s

Unique Outdoor and Nature-based Offerings

[Smyrna, GA]. Members of the South Cobb community are hosting their own Welcome to South Cobb festival to celebrate the district’s thriving outdoor and nature-based offerings. From the Chattahoochee River to the Silver Comet Trail to Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre, Six Flags Over Georgia, Sweetwater Creek, Downtown Powder Springs, train watching in Austell, Discovery Park at the Riverline, as well as tennis courts and golf courses, South Cobb has no lack of environmentally friendly spaces. Particularly, in what everyone hopes will be a post COVID world, the area is an ideal place to breathe fresh air, visit, play and enjoy recreation.

On October 9, 2021, patrons will witness Riverview Landing on the Chattahoochee, the venue and site of focus for of the Chattahoochee Riverlands Project, a redevelopment collaboration of The Trust for Public Land, Atlanta Regional Commission and Cobb County. The four tenets of the vision devised by the entities are to provide a safe connective corridor, a common ground for all, an ecological refuge and a living legacy for future generations through the efforts.

In addition to highlighting the tremendous water asset, the festival will have many different activities designed to satisfy the desires of all age groups. There will be food, music, national entertainment, wine tasting, yoga, game trucks, face painting, eco-friendly fun and education for kids, a mini carnival, cooking demonstrations; plus, other surprises.

“The festival was and is being created to showcase the life and an identity for South Cobb, to instill ambassadorship for residents and display for tourists what they can look forward to as guests. For residents, this will be a reminder of what the community has. For tourists, this will be showcasing the beauty of the many green spaces in South Cobb,” says Angelia Pressley, founder and one of eight on the team bringing the event to fruition.

After strategically planning the festival, the group is eliciting the involvement of South Cobb residents to share their stories, stay updated and engage through Instagram, Facebook and the website. The Instagram and FB handle is @welcometosouthcobb and the website is https://welcometosouthcobb.com. For more information, please contact D’Chae Dunn at 678-744-3862.