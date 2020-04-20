Cobb Sheriff’s Office holds drive-by parade to honor front-line healthcare workers

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office held drive-by parades at both WellStar Kennestone Hospital and WellStar Cobb Hospital to honor the front-line healthcare workers who are leading the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

photo courtesy of WellStar Health Systems



According to a news release from WellStar Health Systems:

In a show of respect for Cobb County’s healthcare heroes on the frontlines, the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office organized a parade on April 16 to pass by Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and briefly stand outside their vehicles at attention as a show of respect to those on the frontlines during these uncertain times. Crowds of nurses, doctors and medical staff watched, waved and cheered as patrol vehicles rolled by and officers shouted their praises. A similar drive by was held at Wellstar Cobb Hospital in Austell as well.

Watch the video of the parade