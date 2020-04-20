GDOT extends application deadline for roadside beautification grants

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has extended its application deadline for the 2020 Roadside Enhancement and Beautification Council (REBC) Grant program.

The new deadline is May 15.

Local governments, community improvement districts (CIDs) and state agencies may apply for grants of up to $50,000 to use for landscape plantings along roads in the state.

The funds may be used for “landscape plant material, sod, topsoil, mulch and labor costs associated with the approved items. The REBC requires the use of Georgia Grown materials for projects.”

The funds used for these grants come from fees paid by outdoor advertising companies to the Georgia DOT for vegetation removal in front of outdoor advertising signs.

The purpose of the grant is to improve the appearance of state rights-of-way in the communities receiving the grants.

“The REBC Grant Program is a great opportunity for local organizations and governments to show pride in their communities by beautifying the right-of-way along State Routes,” said Georgia DOT Landscape Architect Manager Felicity Davis.

The news release announcing the deadline extension describes the application process as follows:

The Roadside Enhancement and Beautification Council will review the applications and make their award recommendations to the Georgia DOT Commissioner. The REBC is comprised of representatives from various organizations and agencies appointed by the Governor. Those include the Outdoor Advertising Association of Georgia, Sierra Club, Garden Club of Georgia, Georgia Wildlife Federation, Georgia Conservancy, UGA College of Environment and Design, House and Senate Transportation Committee Chairpersons and the Georgia DOT Deputy Commissioner.



There is now an online system for REBC Grant applications. To complete your grant application, please use the following link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/REBC2020 . More information and instructions can be obtained at the REBC Grant program website: http://www.dot.ga.gov/IS/Funding/REBC. For additional questions about the grant program, e-mail landscape@dot.ga.gov or call the State Maintenance Office Landscape Architecture Unit at 404.631.1400. The deadline for the 2020 application submission is May 15, 2020.



All applicants will be notified by mail with the results of the awards, and the REBC webpage will be updated with a list of grant recipients. Awards are anticipated to be announced in the summer of 2020.

