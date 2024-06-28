Lane closures on I-285 Friday night and through the weekend

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) announced lane closures on I-285 between South Atlanta Road and Donald Hollowell Parkway beginning tonight, Friday, June 28, at 9 p.m.

The purpose of the closures is to repair concrete slabs on the roadway.

The press release from GDOT describes the scope and schedule of the work as follows:

Weather and on-site conditions permitting, Two right lanes will be closed on I-285 northbound between S. Atlanta Road and Hollowell Parkway from 9:00 p.m. on Friday, June 28 until 6:00 a.m. Monday. Lane closures provide safety for workers, drivers and pedestrians as large equipment will be needed for this work. On-site signage will advise motorists of the closures in advance.

Recommended safety precautions

The GDOT recommends the following safety precautions for drivers approaching the work zone:

As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.

About the Georgia Department of Transportation

The GDOT describes itself as follows:

“Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs.

“And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility.

“The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.”

The GDOT’s governing body is the 14-member State Transportation Board, which is chosen by the state legislative delegations of each of Georgia’s 14 congressional districts. The board members serve five-year terms.

The board is currently chaired by Robert L. Brown, Jr. from the 4th Congressional District.

The State Transportation Board chooses the commissioner, currently Russell R. McMurry.