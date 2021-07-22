GDOT announces lane closures on I-75 in Cobb County

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) announced lane closures on I-75 northbound affecting both Cobb and Fulton counties.

The closures are due to a bridge preservation project between Chastain Road and Barrett Parkway. The bridge work is in four places along that route.

The closures are necessary for the safety of the workers who are doing the bridge restoration.

For more information read the complete press release, reprinted below:

Contractors for the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will install lane closures on I-75 northbound this weekend in Cobb and Fulton counties. These closures are related to a bridge preservation project in four locations on I-75 between Chastain Road and SR 5/Barrett Parkway. Weather and on-site conditions permitting, two right lanes will be closed on I-75 northbound between West Paces Ferry Road and Mount Paran Road from 10 p.m. on Friday, July 23 until 9 p.m. on Sunday. These closures will help ensure safety for drivers and work crews as they replace bridge joints and apply polymer overlay in bridges throughout the project area. This $500K project is scheduled for completion late summer 2021. Message boards will give drivers advance notice of the upcoming traffic pacing and lane closures. Motorists are advised to expect delays and use signed detours, exercise caution and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app. Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.