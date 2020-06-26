Marietta-based C.W. Matthews nets second-largest DOT contract in May awards

Marietta-based C.W. Matthews won the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT)’s second-largest contract issued in May.

The largest single contract, worth approximately $6.3 million, was awarded to Oxford Construction Company “to construct 0.578 mile of three bridges and approaches on State Route 37 over Pachitla Creek and overflows in Calhoun County.”

The contract awarded to C.W. Matthews is worth $4.8 million, and is “to resurface 20.57 miles of milling, plant mix resurfacing and shoulder rehabilitation on State Route 224 from north of State Route 26 to west of State Route 7 in Houston and Macon counties.”

In this round of bids, the GDOT awarded 32 construction contracts for statewide transportation projects totaling $58,534,346.

According to the GDOT’s announcement:

The department invested in 11 safety contracts in May, of those contracts, seven will upgrade signage and pavement markings on various roads in Berrien, Cherokee, Emanuel, Putnam, Rabun, Stephens and Turner counties. Project bids were received on May 22, and contracts were awarded to the lowest qualified bidders on June 5. The May awards bring the total construction contracts for Fiscal Year 2020 to $672.5 million. Fiscal Year 2020 began July 1, 2019. Contractors and consultants including Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBEs), registered small businesses and veteran-owned small businesses interested in bidding on projects or performing work must prequalify with Georgia DOT. To learn more please visit: http://www.dot.ga.gov/PS/Business/Prequalification/PrequalContractors. Award Announcement list. Information on schedules, lane closures and detours will be available in advance of construction activities taking place.