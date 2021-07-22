Funeral arrangements announced for Marietta police Major Steve Campisi

According to a public information release from Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department, the funeral arrangements for Major Steve Campisi have been finalized.

Major Campisi died unexpectedly, according to an announcement Tuesday on the Facebook Page of his department.

The public information release gave the following details of the funeral, which is open to the public:

The funeral arrangements for MPD Major Steve Campisi are now finalized. Per the families wishes, there will be no visitation and Steve’s remains will be cremated at Mayes Ward Dobbins Funeral home. The funeral is open to the public and will be held at Due West Methodist Church Monday July 26th at 4:00 PM. Guests wishing to attend are encouraged to arrive by 3:30 PM. If you would like to send flowers, please have them delivered to the church Monday before 2:00 PM. Due West Methodist Church 3956 Due West Road Marietta GA 30064 (770) 427-3835 Any law enforcement wishing to attend and escort his remains from the funeral home should meet with MPD Sergeant Brian Honea at Mayes Ward Dobbins Funeral Home Monday July 26th at 1:30 PM. Mayes Ward Dobbins Funeral Home 180 Church Street NE Marietta GA 30060 (770) 428-1511

MPD announcement of Major Campisi’s death

Reprinted below is the announcement and tribute on the Marietta Police Department Facebook page:

It is with heavy heart and deep sadness that we share the unexpected loss of Major Steve Campisi. Major Campisi had an infectious smile, laugh and charm…excitedly welcoming new officers assigned to Morning Watch; his favorite shift. Major Campisi had dedicated his life to serving our city for 26 years and will be missed! Please join us in remembering his outstanding service, work and accomplishments and by sending his family thoughts and prayers here. RIP Brother, we have the watch from here.