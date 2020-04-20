Child killed while cycling near Lower Roswell Road

According to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department an 11-year-old boy was killed while cycling on Lucky Drive near Lower Roswell Road.

The accident occurred Sunday, April 19 at 5:06 p.m.

A 65-year-old driver who is a resident of the area was approaching a sharp left curve when the child approached him traveling in the opposite direction. The auto and the bicycle collided.

The child was taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the auto was not injured.

This accident is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call 770-499-3987.