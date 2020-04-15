63-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash on I-75 in Marietta

The Marietta Police Department‘s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating a fatal crash involving a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a Peterbilt box truck.

Dennis Wolk, 63, of Cartersville was killed in the crash.

The accident occurred on Interstate 75 Southbound at the Gresham Road overpass last night, April 14, at about 5:55 p.m.

A public information release from Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department described the incident as follows:

The preliminary on-scene investigation revealed that a 2017 Harley Davidson Electra Glide motorcycle, operated by sixty-three-year-old Dennis Wolk of Cartersville, was traveling southbound on Interstate 75 in the second lane from the left. A 2017 Peterbilt box truck, driven by forty-nine-year-old Bennie Demps of Atlanta, was traveling southbound on Interstate 75 in the second lane from the left, directly in front of the motorcycle. Southbound traffic slowed down due to a collision further South that was being worked by Georgia State Patrol. For reasons unknown at this time, Mr. Wolk, the operator of the motorcycle, failed to slow down or stop with traffic and struck the back of the Peterbilt truck. Dennis Wolk, the operator of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene. Bennie Demps, the driver of the Peterbilt truck was not injured and charges against him are not anticipated. The crash remains under investigation at this time. Anyone that witnessed the accident or has information related to this crash is urged to contact Marietta S.T.E.P. Investigator St. Onge at 770-794-5352.

The MPD STEP Unit

The website of the Marietta Police Department describes their STEP Unit as follows:

STEP is responsible for investigating fatal and serious injury traffic accidents as well as hit and run accidents. Officers assigned to STEP unit work varying hours and days to respond to specified needs of the community. Through STEP, the Marietta Police Department is also a participant in the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety HEAT program. This program is used to combat aggressive driving, impaired driving, and safety belt usage.