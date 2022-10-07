Mableton woman killed in wrong-way collision on I-285/I-75 ramp

According to a public information release from Officer Joseph Wilson, the Cobb County Police Department‘s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P Unit), is investigating a wrong-way collision that resulted in a death.

It occurred on I-285 to I-75 North, south of Windy Hill Road on Friday, October 7th, 2022 at 2:50 am.

Investigators report that a 30-year-old Mableton woman was traveling south on I-75 in the northbound lanes in a white 2014 Hyundai Elantra.

A 38-year-old Orlando man was traveling north on the I-285 ramp for I-75 north in the left lane in a blue 2017 Volvo Tractor Trailer.

The driver of the Hyundai that was heading in the wrong direction crossed from the right northbound lanes toward the left northbound lanes. The front of the Hyundai collided with the front of the Volvo. The Hyundai was redirected to the north and collided with the guardrail on the shoulder.

The driver of the Hyundai was pronounced dead at the scene by personnel from the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the collision.

This collision remains under investigation and investigators do not expect to file charges. Anyone with information is requested to contact the Cobb County Police Department S.T.E.P. Unit at 770-499-3987.

Next of Kin has been notified.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, and enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes. They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program. They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”