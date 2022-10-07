Road Work And Lane Closure Information For Cobb County Posted By The Cobb DOT For The Week Of Saturday October 8 To Friday October 14

The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday, October 8 to Friday, October 14, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions.
ALERTS
- SR 360/Powder Springs Street – Powder Springs Street Improvements – City of Marietta Project: Expect heavy delays and daily lane closures along Powder Springs Street between Sandtown Rd and South Marietta Pkwy. Expected completion: March 2023. For construction information, call the project line at (770) 794-5629. For questions regarding transit service, call (770) 427-4444.
- Johnson Ferry Road from Roswell Road to Post Oak Tritt Road – Cobb DOT lane closure Nightly lane closures are possible from 7 pm to 5 am Sun through Fri along Johnson Ferry Road from Roswell Road to Post Oak Tritt Road for resurfacing (B2905). One lane will remain open during paving operations. Expected completion: October 2022 (progress is dependent upon weather conditions). For more information, call (770) 528-1653.
- Gordy Parkway between Edenbourgh Place and Shallowford Road – Gordy Parkway Closure for Drainage Replacement Cobb DOT Project Number X2764: Gordy Parkway (West) is closed to traffic between Edenbourgh Place and Shallowford Road for crews to replace a large culvert under Gordy Parkway. Follow Posted Detour Routes.
- I-75 Northbound Canton Road to Chastain Road – GDOT Contractors will install lane closures on Interstate 75/State Route 401 Northbound nightly between Canton Rd to Chastain Rd this weekend for pavement rehabilitation. Weather and on-site conditions permitting, work will require the following traffic impacts nightly beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday, October 7 until 5 a.m. on Monday, October 10: Three left lanes will be closed on I-75/SR 401 southbound between Canton Rd to Chastain Rd.
- I-75 Southbound over North Marietta Parkway – GDOT contractors will install lane closures nightly on I-75 over North Marietta Pkwy in Cobb County this weekend. This work is part of a project to perform bridge preservation activities on nine bridge locations along I-75 in the county. Weather and on-site conditions permitting three left lanes will be closed nightly on I-75 southbound over North Marietta Pkwy beginning at 10 p.m. on Friday, October 7 until 4:30 a.m. on Monday, October 10.
- I-75 Northbound from South Marietta Parkway to North Marietta Parkway – GDOT contractors will install nightly lane closures on I-75 from South Marietta Pkwy to North Marietta Pkwy in Cobb County this weekend. This work is part of a project to perform bridge preservation activities on nine bridge locations along I-75 in the county. Weather and on-site conditions permitting three left lanes will be closed nightly on I-75 northbound from South Marietta Pkwy to North Marietta Pkwy beginning at 10 p.m. on Friday, October 7 until 4:30 a.m. on Monday, October 10.
- I-75 between Midtown and Cobb County Line – GDOT contractors will install nightly lane closures on I-75 in Fulton County this weekend to continue activities related to the resurfacing project between the 17th Street Bridge in midtown Atlanta to the Chattahoochee River bridge and the Cobb County line. Weather and on-site conditions permitting, two right lanes will be closed nightly on I-75 northbound from 17th Street in midtown to the Cobb County line beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday, October 7 until 5 a.m. on Monday, October 10.
- I-75 from Akers Mill Road to Mount Paran Road – GDOT contractors will install lane closures nightly on I-75 between Akers Mill Road and Mount Paran Road in Fulton County this weekend. This work is part of a project to perform bridge preservation activities on nine bridge locations along I-75 in the county. Weather and on-site conditions permitting three right lanes will be closed nightly on I-75 northbound between Akers Mill Road to Mount Paran Road beginning at 10 p.m. on Friday, October 7 until 4:30 a.m. on Monday, October 10.
- SR 360/Macland Road from New Macland Road/Cobb to SR 120/Paulding – GDOT Project #0006049/Widening: Speed reduction in place within project limits from 45 MPH to 40 MPH for the remainder of construction. Expect daily lane closures between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. In addition, contractors will work daytime and nighttime hours during the weekend. The project is scheduled for completion in November 2023. For more information, please call (404) 631-1023.
ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION
- Atlanta Rd (Spring St to Atlanta Rd/Concord Rd) – Smyrna’s 150th Birthday Celebration will close Atlanta Rd from Spring St to Atlanta Rd/Concord Rd from Oct 7 at 6 pm to Oct 9 at 2 am. Follow Posted Detour Routes
- Brookcrest Dr (Rhodes Dr to Millbrook Trace) – Cobb DOT Road Closure Brookcrest Dr will be closed to thru traffic from Rhodes Dr to Millbrook Trce beginning August 17 through November 14. Due to failed catch basins and cross drains. Expected completion: November 2022. For more information, call (770) 528-1653.
- George Busbee Pkwy (Big Shanty Rd to Busbee Dr) – Sat, Oct 8 from 1 pm to 12 am George Busbee Pkwy closed in front of the KSU Stadium, between Big Shanty Rd & Busbee Dr. & George Busbee Pkwy southbound from Chastain Rd will be restricted to one lane.
- Scott Rd (Rimrock Rd to Mulberry St) – Cobb DOT Road Closure Scott Road will be closed to thru traffic from Rimrock Road to Mulberry Street for Drainage Replacement beginning October 10 through October 31. Expected completion: October 2022. For more information, call (770) 528-1653.
- Shallow Ridge Rd (Shalloway Dr to Old Field Dr) – Cobb DOT Drainage Replacement Project: DOT Contractors have Shallow Ridge Rd Closed between Shalloway Dr and Old Field Dr to replace the drainage structure under Shallow Ridge Rd. Sept. 20 to Nov. 11 Follow Posted Detour Routes.
LANE CLOSURE INFORMATION
- Bells Ferry Rd (Lansing Dr to North Booth Rd) – Cobb DOT lane closure Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri along Bells Ferry Rd from Lansing Dr to North Booth Rd as crews work to complete the Bells Ferry Rd Sidewalk project (X2748). Expected completion: November 2022. For more information, call (770) 528-1653.
- Buckner Rd (Veterans Memorial to Rosie Ln) – Cobb DOT lane closure Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri along Buckner Rd from Veterans Memorial Pkwy to Rosie Ln as crews work to complete the Buckner Rd Sidewalk project (X2766). Expected completion: November 2022. For more information, call (770) 528-1653.
- Campus Loop Road at Big Shanty Road – Campus Loop Road at Big Shanty Road: Cobb DOT lane closure Daily Lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri near the intersection of Campus Loop Road and Big Shanty Road (X2303). Expected completion: November 2022. For more information, call (770) 528-1653
- Canton Rd at Shallowford/Highland Terr – Cobb DOT lane closure Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri near the Canton Rd intersection with Shallowford Rd and Highland Ter as crews work to complete Cobb DOT improvement projects in this area (X2304 & X2602). Expected completion: Spring 2023. For more information, call (770) 528-1653.
- Cheatham Hill Rd (John Ward to Powder Springs Rd) – Cobb DOT lane closure Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri along Cheatham Hill Road from John Ward Road to Powder Springs Road as crews work to complete this section of the Kennesaw Mountain Pedestrian Improvements (X2404). Expected completion: Summer 2023. For more information, call (770) 528-1653.
- Church Road (Gray Road to Harris Road) – Cobb DOT lane closure Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri along Church Road from Gray Road to Harris Road as crews work to complete the Church Road Sidewalk project (X2774). Expected completion: December 2023
- Dallas Hwy/Whitlock Ave (John Ward to Cheatham Hill) – Cobb DOT lane closure Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri along Dallas Hwy/Whitlock Ave from John Ward Rd to Cheatham Hill Rd as crews work to complete this section of the Kennesaw Mountain Pedestrian Improvements (X2404). Heavy delays are possible. Expected completion: Summer 2023. For more information, call (770) 528-1653.
- Davis Rd (Williams Rd to Shallowford Rd) – Cobb DOT lane closure Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri along Davis Rd from Williams Rd to Shallowford Rd as crews work to complete the Davis Road Sidewalk project (X2752). Expected completion: July 2023
- Hillcrest Dr (Shenandoah Tr to Six Flags Pkwy) – Cobb DOT lane closure Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri along Hillcrest Drive from Shenandoah Trail to Six Flags Parkway and Six Flags Parkway from Silver Mine Trail to Hillcrest Drive as crews work to complete the Hillcrest Drive Sidewalk project (X2764). Expected completion: Fall 2023. For more information, call (770) 528-1653.
- Jim Owens Rd (Acworth Due West Rd to Shiloh Ct West) – Cobb DOT lane closure Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri along Jim Owens Rd from Acworth Due West Rd to Shiloh Ct West as crews work to complete the Sidewalk project (X2801). Expected completion: March 2023. For more information, call (770) 528-1653.
- Johnson Ferry Rd (Roswell Rd to Post Oak Tritt Rd) – Cobb DOT lane closure Nightly lane closures are possible from 7 pm to 5 am Sun through Fri along Johnson Ferry Road from Roswell Rd to Post Oak Tritt Rd for resurfacing. One lane will remain open during paving operations. Expected completion: October 2022 (progress is dependent upon weather conditions). For more information, call (770) 528-1653.
- Mableton Pkwy (Factory Shoals to Discovery Blvd) – Cobb DOT lane closure Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri along Mableton Parkway from Factory Shoals to Discovery Boulevard as crews work to complete the Mableton Parkway Pedestrian Improvements (X2762). Expected completion: Spring 2023. For more information, call (770) 528-1653.
- Powder Springs St (Sandtown Rd to South Marietta Pkwy) – City of Marietta Contractors have Daily Lane Closures Mon through Fri from 9 am to 4 pm for Powder Springs Street Improvements. Expected completion: March 2023. For construction information, call the project line at (770) 794-5629. For questions regarding transit service, call (770) 427-4444.
- Sandtown Rd (Westside Dr to Austell Rd) – Cobb DOT lane closure Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri along Sandtown Road from Westside Drive to Austell Road as crews work to complete the Cobb DOT road improvements project (X2610). Expected completion: Spring 2023. For more information, call (770) 528-1653.
- Shaw Rd (Piedmont Rd to Woodrush Dr) – Cobb DOT lane closure Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri along Shaw Road from Piedmont Road to Woodrush Drive as crews work to complete the Shaw Road Sidewalk project (X2751). Expected completion: May 2023
- SR 360/Macland Rd (New Macland Road/Cobb to SR 120/Paulding – GDOT lane closures (Project #0006049/Widening) – Daily lane closures 7 am â€“ 7 pm Mon â€“ Fri and daily and nightly weekend lane closures. Speed reduction is in place within project limits. Expected completion: November 2023. For more information, please call (404) 631-1023.
- SR 92/Lake Acworth Drive from SR3/US 41/Cobb Pkwy to Glade Road – GDOT daily lane closures are in effect from 7 am to 6 pm due to construction related to GDOT Project 0006862. GDOT road closure is in effect at Collins Circle and SR92/Lake Acworth Drive intersection. Motorists should follow posted detour for road closure (expected to last through 12/2022). Expected project completion: 3/2023. For more information, please call (404) 631-1023.
- SR5/Canton Rd Conn at I-75 – GDOT Lane closures are possible along Canton Road Connector from 10 pm – 5 am Mon through Sun related to the I-75 bridge rehab project (M006029). I-75 lane closures are also in effect from 10 pm to 5 am. For more information, please call (404) 631-1023. Expected completion: October 2023
- Terrell Mill Rd at Bentley Rd – Cobb DOT lane closure Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri near the intersection of Terrell Mill Road and Bentley Road as crews work to complete the Cobb DOT Windy Hill/Terrell Mill Connector project (X2401). Expected completion: October 2022. For more information, call (770) 528-1653.
- West Atlanta Street – West Atlanta Street West Atlanta Street Trail/Cobb DOT Project #X2412: Daily lane closures are possible Mon through Fri from 9 am to 4 pm along West Atlanta Street between Oakridge Drive and Pearl Street. Expected completion: Summer 2023.
- Windy Hill Rd (Benson Poole to Atlanta Rd) – City of Smyrna lane closures are in effect from 9 am to 4 pm Mon thru Fri due to construction related to the Windy Hill Boulevard project. Heavy delays are possible. Exercise caution in this area. For information on this project, contact the Smyrna Public Works Department at (770) 431-2850 or visit the City of Smyrna website.
- Windy Hill Rd (Spectrum Cir/Interstate North) – Cobb DOT lane closure Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri near the Windy Hill Road intersection with Spectrum Circle/Interstate North Parkway as crews work to complete the Cobb DOT Windy Hill/Terrell Mill Connector project (X2401). Expected completion: October 2022. For more information, call (770) 528-1653.
About the Cobb County Department of Transportation
The Cobb County DOT website describes the responsibilities of the department as follows:
The Cobb County Department of Transportation (DOT) develops, manages, and operates Cobb County’s transportation system. This system includes a vast network of roadways, sidewalks, and trails; a transit system that provides public transportation; and an airport that serves business and recreational flying needs.
The Director and Deputy Director oversee all functions of the Cobb DOT.
Cobb DOT consists of several divisions, including engineering, traffic operations, planning, airport, transit, and road maintenance. It also includes support services, which is a general designation for services that support Cobb DOT across all divisions.
The director of the department is Drew Raessler.