Road Work And Lane Closure Information For Cobb County Posted By The Cobb DOT For The Week Of Saturday October 8 To Friday October 14

The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday, October 8 to Friday, October 14, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions.

ALERTS

SR 360/Powder Springs Street – Powder Springs Street Improvements – City of Marietta Project: Expect heavy delays and daily lane closures along Powder Springs Street between Sandtown Rd and South Marietta Pkwy. Expected completion: March 2023. For construction information, call the project line at (770) 794-5629. For questions regarding transit service, call (770) 427-4444.

– Powder Springs Street Improvements – City of Marietta Project: Expect heavy delays and daily lane closures along Powder Springs Street between Sandtown Rd and South Marietta Pkwy. Expected completion: March 2023. For construction information, call the project line at (770) 794-5629. For questions regarding transit service, call (770) 427-4444. Johnson Ferry Road from Roswell Road to Post Oak Tritt Road – Cobb DOT lane closure Nightly lane closures are possible from 7 pm to 5 am Sun through Fri along Johnson Ferry Road from Roswell Road to Post Oak Tritt Road for resurfacing (B2905). One lane will remain open during paving operations. Expected completion: October 2022 (progress is dependent upon weather conditions). For more information, call (770) 528-1653.

– Cobb DOT lane closure Nightly lane closures are possible from 7 pm to 5 am Sun through Fri along Johnson Ferry Road from Roswell Road to Post Oak Tritt Road for resurfacing (B2905). One lane will remain open during paving operations. Expected completion: October 2022 (progress is dependent upon weather conditions). For more information, call (770) 528-1653. Gordy Parkway between Edenbourgh Place and Shallowford Road – Gordy Parkway Closure for Drainage Replacement Cobb DOT Project Number X2764: Gordy Parkway (West) is closed to traffic between Edenbourgh Place and Shallowford Road for crews to replace a large culvert under Gordy Parkway. Follow Posted Detour Routes.

– Gordy Parkway Closure for Drainage Replacement Cobb DOT Project Number X2764: Gordy Parkway (West) is closed to traffic between Edenbourgh Place and Shallowford Road for crews to replace a large culvert under Gordy Parkway. Follow Posted Detour Routes. I-75 Northbound Canton Road to Chastain Road – GDOT Contractors will install lane closures on Interstate 75/State Route 401 Northbound nightly between Canton Rd to Chastain Rd this weekend for pavement rehabilitation. Weather and on-site conditions permitting, work will require the following traffic impacts nightly beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday, October 7 until 5 a.m. on Monday, October 10: Three left lanes will be closed on I-75/SR 401 southbound between Canton Rd to Chastain Rd.

– GDOT Contractors will install lane closures on Interstate 75/State Route 401 Northbound nightly between Canton Rd to Chastain Rd this weekend for pavement rehabilitation. Weather and on-site conditions permitting, work will require the following traffic impacts nightly beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday, October 7 until 5 a.m. on Monday, October 10: Three left lanes will be closed on I-75/SR 401 southbound between Canton Rd to Chastain Rd. I-75 Southbound over North Marietta Parkway – GDOT contractors will install lane closures nightly on I-75 over North Marietta Pkwy in Cobb County this weekend. This work is part of a project to perform bridge preservation activities on nine bridge locations along I-75 in the county. Weather and on-site conditions permitting three left lanes will be closed nightly on I-75 southbound over North Marietta Pkwy beginning at 10 p.m. on Friday, October 7 until 4:30 a.m. on Monday, October 10.

– GDOT contractors will install lane closures nightly on I-75 over North Marietta Pkwy in Cobb County this weekend. This work is part of a project to perform bridge preservation activities on nine bridge locations along I-75 in the county. Weather and on-site conditions permitting three left lanes will be closed nightly on I-75 southbound over North Marietta Pkwy beginning at 10 p.m. on Friday, October 7 until 4:30 a.m. on Monday, October 10. I-75 Northbound from South Marietta Parkway to North Marietta Parkway – GDOT contractors will install nightly lane closures on I-75 from South Marietta Pkwy to North Marietta Pkwy in Cobb County this weekend. This work is part of a project to perform bridge preservation activities on nine bridge locations along I-75 in the county. Weather and on-site conditions permitting three left lanes will be closed nightly on I-75 northbound from South Marietta Pkwy to North Marietta Pkwy beginning at 10 p.m. on Friday, October 7 until 4:30 a.m. on Monday, October 10.

– GDOT contractors will install nightly lane closures on I-75 from South Marietta Pkwy to North Marietta Pkwy in Cobb County this weekend. This work is part of a project to perform bridge preservation activities on nine bridge locations along I-75 in the county. Weather and on-site conditions permitting three left lanes will be closed nightly on I-75 northbound from South Marietta Pkwy to North Marietta Pkwy beginning at 10 p.m. on Friday, October 7 until 4:30 a.m. on Monday, October 10. I-75 between Midtown and Cobb County Line – GDOT contractors will install nightly lane closures on I-75 in Fulton County this weekend to continue activities related to the resurfacing project between the 17th Street Bridge in midtown Atlanta to the Chattahoochee River bridge and the Cobb County line. Weather and on-site conditions permitting, two right lanes will be closed nightly on I-75 northbound from 17th Street in midtown to the Cobb County line beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday, October 7 until 5 a.m. on Monday, October 10.

– GDOT contractors will install nightly lane closures on I-75 in Fulton County this weekend to continue activities related to the resurfacing project between the 17th Street Bridge in midtown Atlanta to the Chattahoochee River bridge and the Cobb County line. Weather and on-site conditions permitting, two right lanes will be closed nightly on I-75 northbound from 17th Street in midtown to the Cobb County line beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday, October 7 until 5 a.m. on Monday, October 10. I-75 from Akers Mill Road to Mount Paran Road – GDOT contractors will install lane closures nightly on I-75 between Akers Mill Road and Mount Paran Road in Fulton County this weekend. This work is part of a project to perform bridge preservation activities on nine bridge locations along I-75 in the county. Weather and on-site conditions permitting three right lanes will be closed nightly on I-75 northbound between Akers Mill Road to Mount Paran Road beginning at 10 p.m. on Friday, October 7 until 4:30 a.m. on Monday, October 10.

– GDOT contractors will install lane closures nightly on I-75 between Akers Mill Road and Mount Paran Road in Fulton County this weekend. This work is part of a project to perform bridge preservation activities on nine bridge locations along I-75 in the county. Weather and on-site conditions permitting three right lanes will be closed nightly on I-75 northbound between Akers Mill Road to Mount Paran Road beginning at 10 p.m. on Friday, October 7 until 4:30 a.m. on Monday, October 10. SR 360/Macland Road from New Macland Road/Cobb to SR 120/Paulding – GDOT Project #0006049/Widening: Speed reduction in place within project limits from 45 MPH to 40 MPH for the remainder of construction. Expect daily lane closures between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. In addition, contractors will work daytime and nighttime hours during the weekend. The project is scheduled for completion in November 2023. For more information, please call (404) 631-1023.

ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

Atlanta Rd (Spring St to Atlanta Rd/Concord Rd) – Smyrna’s 150th Birthday Celebration will close Atlanta Rd from Spring St to Atlanta Rd/Concord Rd from Oct 7 at 6 pm to Oct 9 at 2 am. Follow Posted Detour Routes

– Smyrna’s 150th Birthday Celebration will close Atlanta Rd from Spring St to Atlanta Rd/Concord Rd from Oct 7 at 6 pm to Oct 9 at 2 am. Follow Posted Detour Routes Brookcrest Dr (Rhodes Dr to Millbrook Trace) – Cobb DOT Road Closure Brookcrest Dr will be closed to thru traffic from Rhodes Dr to Millbrook Trce beginning August 17 through November 14. Due to failed catch basins and cross drains. Expected completion: November 2022. For more information, call (770) 528-1653.

– Cobb DOT Road Closure Brookcrest Dr will be closed to thru traffic from Rhodes Dr to Millbrook Trce beginning August 17 through November 14. Due to failed catch basins and cross drains. Expected completion: November 2022. For more information, call (770) 528-1653. George Busbee Pkwy (Big Shanty Rd to Busbee Dr) – Sat, Oct 8 from 1 pm to 12 am George Busbee Pkwy closed in front of the KSU Stadium, between Big Shanty Rd & Busbee Dr. & George Busbee Pkwy southbound from Chastain Rd will be restricted to one lane.

– Sat, Oct 8 from 1 pm to 12 am George Busbee Pkwy closed in front of the KSU Stadium, between Big Shanty Rd & Busbee Dr. & George Busbee Pkwy southbound from Chastain Rd will be restricted to one lane. Scott Rd (Rimrock Rd to Mulberry St) – Cobb DOT Road Closure Scott Road will be closed to thru traffic from Rimrock Road to Mulberry Street for Drainage Replacement beginning October 10 through October 31. Expected completion: October 2022. For more information, call (770) 528-1653.

– Cobb DOT Road Closure Scott Road will be closed to thru traffic from Rimrock Road to Mulberry Street for Drainage Replacement beginning October 10 through October 31. Expected completion: October 2022. For more information, call (770) 528-1653. Shallow Ridge Rd (Shalloway Dr to Old Field Dr) – Cobb DOT Drainage Replacement Project: DOT Contractors have Shallow Ridge Rd Closed between Shalloway Dr and Old Field Dr to replace the drainage structure under Shallow Ridge Rd. Sept. 20 to Nov. 11 Follow Posted Detour Routes.

LANE CLOSURE INFORMATION

