Drivers in Georgia get a break as GDOT suspends road work for the Memorial Day weekend

Drivers in Georgia will get a break this Memorial Day weekend, including in Cobb County where the roadwork seems perpetual.

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) announced that it is suspending most road work beginning Friday, May 26 and ending Tuesday, May 30.

The press release announcing the suspension of work states:

“To allow for an anticipated increase in Memorial Day weekend traffic congestion, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) announced today the suspension of lane closures on Georgia interstates and state routes beginning Friday, May 26 at 12 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday, May 30. While construction-related lane closures will be suspended, the department reminds travelers to exercise caution as crews may still work near highways, and safety concerns may require some long-term lane closures to remain in place.

“The Department notes that some work may continue on lesser-traveled state and local system roads and that incident or emergency maintenance-related lane closures could become necessary on any route. If motor vehicle accidents occur on any roadway, incident management or emergency, maintenance-related temporary lane closures may be installed until the scenes are cleared.”

About the Georgia Department of Transportation

The GDOT describes itself as follows:

“Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs.

“And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility.

“The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.”

The GDOT’s governing body is the 14-member State Transportation Board. The board is chosen by the state legislative delegations of each of the 14 congressional districts in Georgia. The board members serve five-year terms.

The board is currently chaired by Emily Dunn from the 9th Congressional District.

The State Transportation Board chooses the commissioner, currently Russell R. McMurry.