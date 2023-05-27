Section of Mars Hill Road in Cobb County to be closed from May 30 to June 27

According to a news release from Cobb County, Mars Hill Road will be closed to through traffic from May 30 to June 27, 2023, for bridge rehabilitation, concrete repairs, and streambank restoration of Lake Allatoona Creek.

The closure was requested by the Cobb County Department of Transportation and will help extend the life of the bridge, which carries over 18,000 vehicles daily.



The Mars Hill Bridge over Lake Allatoona Creek, located on Mars Hill Road, between Chipping Drive and Waldenbrooke Court, has been a part of the Cobb County roadway system since 1967.

For the duration of this road closure, Cobb County DOT encourages motorists to utilize Cobb Parkway/US 41, Acworth Due West Road and Stilesboro Road as detour routes.

Advertisement

For more information on road closures and lane closures in Cobb County please visit CobbCommute.org.

.

About the Cobb County Department of Transportation

The Cobb County DOT website describes the responsibilities of the department as follows:

“The Cobb County Department of Transportation (DOT) develops, manages, and operates Cobb County’s transportation system.

“This system includes a vast network of roadways, sidewalks, and trails; a transit system that provides public transportation; and an airport that serves business and recreational flying needs.

“The Director and Deputy Director oversee all functions of the Cobb DOT.

Cobb DOT consists of several divisions, including engineering, traffic operations, planning, airport, transit, and road maintenance.

“It also includes support services, which is a general designation for services that support Cobb DOT across all divisions.”

The director of the department is Drew Raessler.