Road and lane closure information posted by the Cobb DOT for this week, May 7 to 13

The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of May 7 – 13, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions.

ALERTS

Dallas Hwy/Whitlock Avenue/SR 120 – Significant delays are expected along Dallas Hwy/Whitlock Ave between John Ward Road and Cheatham Hill Dr. Crews will be working in the area from 9 am to 4 pm on weekdays. Road capacity will be reduced to one lane. Delays are expected to be worse in the afternoon in the westbound direction. Alternate routes are recommended.

SR 360/Powder Springs Street – Powder Springs Street Improvements – City of Marietta Project: Expect delays and daily lane closures along Powder Springs Street between Sandtown Rd and South Marietta Pkwy. Expected completion: March 2023. For construction information, call the project line at (770) 794-5629. For questions regarding transit service, call (770) 427-4444.

SR 5/Canton Road Connector at I-75 – Contractors for the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) will install lane closures on SR 5/Canton Road Connector at I-75 this weekend in Cobb County. Weather and on-site conditions permitting, one left lane will be closed on the SR 5/Canton Road Connector northbound overpass at I-75 from 10:00 p.m. on Friday, May 6 until 5:00 a.m. on Monday, May 9.

SR 360/Macland Road from New Macland Road/Cobb to SR 120/Paulding – GDOT Project #0006049/Widening: Speed reduction in place within project limits from 45 MPH to 40 MPH for the remainder of construction. Expect daily lane closures between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. In addition, contractors will work daytime and nighttime hours during the weekend. The project is scheduled for completion in November 2023. For more information, please call (404) 631-1023.

ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

Karls Gate Dr (Princeton Lakes to Middlebury Ct) – Cobb DOT road closure – Karls Gate Drive is closed to through traffic from Princeton Lakes Drive to Middlebury Court due to a failed storm drain. The current ETA to reopen is unknown. For more information, call (770) 528-1600.

LANE CLOSURE INFORMATION

