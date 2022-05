The first-week total votes cast in Cobb County early voting, by poll site and party

The following is reprinted from the Cobb elections website and are the total ballots cast through Friday May 6 in the 2022 Primary and General Nonpartisan Election:

Advance Voting for May 24, 2022’s, General Primary/Nonpartisan/Special Election began Monday, May 2, 2022. The daily count of Advance Voting Ballots cast and Absentee Ballots issued/returned are available below. This data is unofficial.



ADVANCE IN PERSON Totals

Date Democratic Totals Republican Totals Nonpartisan Totals Monday

May 2, 2022 746 1,219 30 Tuesday

May 3. 2022 904 1,630 36 Wednesday

May 4, 2022 860 1,419 41 Thursday

May 5, 2022 722 1,262 26 Friday

May 6, 2022 841 1,254 30 Totals 4,073 6,784 163

ABSENTEE Ballots

Ballots Total Issued 6,142 Returned 711 Accepted 912 Rejected Ballots 9

PROVISIONAL Ballots

Ballots Total Provisional Ballots Issued AIP 0 Provisional Ballots Issued ABM 0 Provisional Ballots Issued Election Day 0 Provisional Ballots Accepted 0 Provisional Ballots Rejected 0

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

ADVANCE IN PERSON Satellite Location Totals



MAIN Office: Cobb Elections & Registration

Date Democratic Totals Republican Totals Nonpartisan Totals 05/02/2022 169 215 6 05/03/2022 171 275 5 05/04/2022 191 220 8 05/05/2022 169 230 2 05/06/2022 184 231 3 Totals 884 1,171 24

NORTH: North Cobb Senior Center

Date Democratic Totals Republican Totals Nonpartisan Totals 05/02/2022 48 74 1 05/03/2022 59 152 4 05/04/2022 72 150 0 05/05/2022 53 120 0 05/06/2022 39 137 0 Totals 271 633 5

SOUTH: South Cobb Recreation Center

Date Democratic Totals Republican Totals Nonpartisan Totals 05/02/2022 51 4 0 05/03/2022 40 1 0 05/04/2022 40 3 1 05/05/2022 17 3 0 05/06/2022 25 10 0 Totals 173 21 1

WEST: Ward Recreation Center

Date Democratic Totals Republican Totals Nonpartisan Totals 05/02/2022 78 199 11 05/03/2022 90 241 7 05/04/2022 90 223 9 05/05/2022 92 245 8 05/06/2022 98 176 12 Totals 448 1,084 47

EAST: East Cobb Government Center

Date Democratic Totals Republican Totals Nonpartisan Totals 05/02/2022 128 348 5 05/03/2022 200 421 16 05/04/2022 134 343 16 05/05/2022 141 271 10 05/06/2022 183 337 9 Totals 786 1,720 56

NORTHEAST: Tim D. Lee Senior Center

Date Democratic Totals Republican Totals Nonpartisan Totals 05/02/2022 59 144 1 05/03/2022 101 288 2 05/04/2022 76 196 0 05/05/2022 48 161 2 05/06/2022 53 159 2 Totals 337 948 7

SMYRNA: CCSD Brown Professional Learning Center

Date Democratic Totals Republican Totals Nonpartisan Totals 05/02/2022 58 84 1 05/03/2022 74 84 1 05/04/2022 88 80 0 05/05/2022 81 87 1 05/06/2022 94 81 0 Totals 395 416 3

SOUTHWEST: Collar Park Community Center

Date Democratic Totals Republican Totals Nonpartisan Totals 05/02/2022 24 10 0 05/03/2022 27 10 1 05/04/2022 28 9 0 05/05/2022 12 6 0 05/06/2022 24 7 0 Totals 115 42 1

MABLETON: South Cobb Regional Library

Date Democratic Totals Republican Totals Nonpartisan Totals 05/02/2022 89 39 2 05/03/2022 108 50 0 05/04/2022 102 54 0 05/05/2022 79 38 1 05/06/2022 109 30 0 Totals 487 211 3

NORTHWEST: West Cobb Regional Library

Date Democratic Totals Republican Totals Nonpartisan Totals 05/02/2022 42 102 3 05/03/2022 34 108 0 05/04/2022 39 141 7 05/05/2022 30 101 2 05/06/2022 32 86 4 Totals 177 538 16