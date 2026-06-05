State Election Board passes resolution allowing counties to switch to hand-marked ballots

by Maya Homan, Georgia Recorder, [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]

June 4, 2026

Georgia’s State Election Board has advanced a resolution seeking to implement hand-marked paper ballots ahead of the November 2026 general election, contradicting guidelines from the secretary of state’s office directing counties to continue using Georgia’s current voting machines.

The resolution, which is not binding, was introduced by newly appointed Vice Chair Janelle King and passed in a 3-1 vote Thursday. The board, which has repeatedly advocated for Georgia to switch to hand-marked paper ballots, also approved interim guidelines to be sent out to counties.

King said the resolution would allow county election workers to switch to hand-marked paper ballots in the event that the state Legislature fails to address an upcoming deadline to change the state’s current election system, which relies on a ballot QR code to count votes. Under Senate Bill 189, which passed in 2024, QR codes cannot be used for the official ballot count after July 1.

A special session to address ballot QR codes, redistricting and local property tax referendums is set to begin on June 17. State lawmakers, not the board, are responsible for establishing Georgia’s election laws.

However, multiple board members have raised concerns that state lawmakers may not resolve the QR code issue in time for counties to implement a new procedure.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen in the special session,” King said. “We need to have something in the hands of these counties, so that they can have support from us.”

The resolution also appears to directly contradict guidance that state Elections Director Blake Evans sent to the counties preparing for a July 28 special election to replace the late Congressman David Scott, who died in April. The race will be the first major election to occur after the July 1 deadline to prohibit QR codes from being used to tally votes.

“There is nothing in the text of S.B. 189 that permits counties to utilize a different method of voting or tabulation,” Evans wrote in a June 2 letter, clarifying that the law does not permit hand-marking or hand-counting of ballots cast in person. “Counties must continue to use the state voting system, which consists of ballot marking devices for all in person voting and ballot scanners.”

The attorney general’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. However, Senior Assistant Attorney General Elizabeth Young, who was present at the meeting, told the board that “obviously it would cause confusion for elections superintendents if they are getting differing instructions from two agencies, both of which have some authority over what they’re doing.”

The secretary of state’s office also criticized the board for adopting the resolution.

“Once again, State Election Board members have overreached their authority and are interfering with the legislative process,” Secretary of State Communication Director Michon Lindstrom said in a statement. “We look forward to working with the legislature during the special session to make sure Georgia’s elections continue to be safe and secure.”

During the leadup to the 2024 election, the board attempted to implement a number of election rule changes heralded by supporters of President Donald Trump that would have, among other things, mandated hand-counts of ballots, expanded poll-watching areas and given election officials greater leeway to delay election certification. However, those changes were invalidated ahead of the 2024 election by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas A. Cox Jr., who said members of the board were illegally usurping legislative authority.

Board member Jan Johnston, a Republican Party appointee who until Wednesday served as the board’s vice chair, also announced her resignation during Thursday’s meeting.

“The decision was not an easy one,” she said. “Family and personal responsibilities require my attention at this time, and they must come first.”

Georgia Recorder is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Georgia Recorder maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Jill Nolin for questions: info@georgiarecorder.com.