Cobb DOT announces lane closures at Shallowford and Wesley Chapel roads Wed May 29

Cobb County Department of Transportation announced there will be lane closures on Wednesday, May 29, near the intersection of Shallowford and Wesley Chapel roads.

Contractors will install a new utility pole in this corridor.

Lane closures for the work will begin at 6:00 a.m.

The northbound lane on Wesley Chapel Road will be closed, and traffic will be rerouted to the southbound left turn lane.

Southbound traffic will be shifted onto the Wesley Chapel Road southbound right turn lane.

Traffic on Shallowford Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

Traffic control measures will be in effect, and the Cobb DOT asks that drivers be cautious in the area.

About the Cobb County Department of Transportation

The Cobb County DOT website describes the responsibilities of the department as follows:

The Cobb County Department of Transportation (DOT) develops, manages, and operates Cobb County’s transportation system. This system includes a vast network of roadways, sidewalks, and trails; a transit system that provides public transportation; and an airport that serves business and recreational flying needs.

The Director and Deputy Director oversee all functions of the Cobb DOT.

Cobb DOT consists of several divisions, including engineering, traffic operations, planning, airport, transit, and road maintenance. It also includes support services, which is a general designation for services that support Cobb DOT across all divisions.

The director of the department is Drew Raessler.