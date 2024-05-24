Kennesaw’s Southern Museum to host Southern Spirits July 3

Image above created using DALL-E from OpenAI
The City of Kennesaw distributed the following news release about a fundraiser for the Southern Museum coinciding with the city’s Salute to America celebration:
The Kennesaw Museum Foundation and the Southern Museum will host Southern Spirits from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, coinciding with the City of Kennesaw’s Salute to America.
Southern Spirits will feature entry to the museum, food, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, lawn seating for fireworks and live music by the Mars Hill Porch Pickers. Non-alcoholic drinks will also be provided.
“This is the best place to enjoy the Salute to America event,” says Richard Banz, Executive Director of the Southern Museum. “We have the best location, air conditioning, great entertainment and the coldest Southern Spirits for you to enjoy!”
Southern Spirits’ theme is “The Great American Cook Out.” The food options will be hotdogs, popcorn, apple pie and chocolate chip cookies and will be provided by the Kennesaw Museum Foundation. Camping chairs will be set up on the front lawn of the museum so guests will have a comfortable spot to view the fireworks.
Tickets are $30 for museum members and $40 for non-members. Attendees must be at least 21 years old.
Atlanta Bonded Warehouse, Savannah Distributing, Republic Services and Mars Hills Porch Pickers are sponsoring the event. To buy tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/southern-spirits-at-the-southern-museum-tickets-852220232657. For more information, visit www.southernmuseum.org.
About the City of Kennesaw
