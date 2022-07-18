Rare opportunity to step aboard the General, the historic Civil War locomotive, at Southern Museum

The City of Kennesaw issued the following press release about an opportunity for visitors to the Southern Museum of Civil War & Locomotive History to step into the General, the historic locomotive made famous by the Civil War Great Locomotive Chase:

The popular annual Railroad Rendezvous event will return to the Southern Museum of Civil War & Locomotive History on Saturday, July 23.

A variety of activities celebrating the railroad and other industrial enterprises will be taking place throughout the day. A tractor show on the museum’s front lawn will be the highlight of the event, featuring a 1917 Rumley steam tractor that will be fired up and blowing its whistle. A blacksmithing demonstration is also be taking place outside.

A large interactive model train layout and various remote control vehicles will be on display inside the museum, alongside historic demonstrations, such as chair caning, a vintage printing press, and quilting. Additionally, a railroad silent film festival is scheduled and arts and crafts will be available for children.

Advertisement

Railroad Rendezvous also offers the rare opportunity to step aboard the General locomotive, made famous during the Civil War’s Great Locomotive Chase of 1862,and look inside the cab.

The Southern Museum would like to thank our partners: Gordon Antique Engine & Tractor Club, Goat N Hammer, Atlantic Coast S Gaugers, Cobb County Radio Control Club, Acorn Workshop, Red Onion Press, and the Chattahoochee Evening Stars Quilt Guild.

About the Southern Museum: As a prestigious Smithsonian Affiliations member, the Southern Museum is an inclusive institution devoted to history and education. Home of the General locomotive, made famous during the Great Locomotive Chase of 1862, the Museum provides a quality experience that fosters conversation about the strategic and economic use of railroads during and after the Civil War. The Southern Museum’s educational programs reinforce classroom learning by connecting historical information with actual artifacts, while the Jolley Education Center offers numerous hands-on and interactive exhibits for children of all ages.