Southern Museum offers rare chance to board the locomotive of The General of Andrews Raid fame

Brick Kennesaw government building with four tall wooden columnsKennesaw government complex (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson June 24, 2023

The City of Kennesaw distributed the following press release about a rare opportunity to board the locomotive of The General, the train involved in the Civil War incident Andrews Raid. A group of commandos led by a civilian, James Andrews.

One of the raiders from the U.S. Army, Jacob Parrot, was awarded the first Medal of Honor. The other military members of the raid were also awarded that honor. Andrews himself, as a civilian, was not eligible for the medal, but was widely viewed as a hero in the states loyal to the United States.

The press release reads as follows:

Kennesaw, GA (June 22, 2022) — The popular annual Railroad Rendezvous event will return to the Southern Museum of Civil War & Locomotive History on Saturday, July 22.

A variety of activities celebrating the railroad and other industrial enterprises will be taking place throughout the day. Activities include an outdoor model train layout, small tractor display, blacksmithing demonstration, historic printing press demonstrations, a quilting display and an interactive model train display. An interactive exterior tour of the Museum’s Southern Railway Caboose will also be available.

Railroad Rendezvous also offers the rare opportunity to step aboard the General locomotive, made famous during the Civil War’s Great Locomotive Chase of 1862, and tour the cab of the historic steam locomotive. The “Board the General Experience” is $5 per person, children 3 years old and younger are free, proceeds will go to the Kennesaw Museum Foundation

All activities excluding “Board the General Experience” are included with regular Admission; $10 for Adults, $8 for Seniors, and $5 for Children.

About the City of Kennesaw

The City of Kennesaw was incorporated in 1887. With a population of 33,036 according to the recent decennial census, Kennesaw is the fourth-largest city in Cobb County, behind Mableton, Marietta and Smyrna.

