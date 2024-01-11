Train! Train! Train! comes to Southern Museum the weekend of Jan 27

Whether you’re a fan of model trains or of full-sized ones, an event is returning to the Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History that is sure to give you a thrill.

The City of Kennesaw announced that the popular Trains, Trains, Trains! will be held this year on Saturday, January 27 and Sunday, January 28, 2024 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Regular admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors (ages 65+), and $5 for children (ages 3 to 17), active-duty military (with ID) and university students (with ID). Admission for Museum members is always free!

The museum is located at 2829 Cherokee Street in Downtown Kennesaw (exit 273 on Interstate 75).

This year’s Trains, Trains, Trains! will feature the Museum’s biggest model train display to date, along with train-themed activities and historic trains.

According to the press release:

The model train layouts will come in all sizes and feature a variety of themes, many of which have interactive buttons to delight young visitors. Railroad artifacts will be on display for visitors to hold, touch and discover how they were used. For those looking to take something home, the General Emporium, the Museum’s gift shop, will more than double in size for the event with a variety of train-themed items, from clothing and collectibles to toys and model trains, perfect for train enthusiasts, kids and fans of history!

“Trains, Trains, Trains! is the premier family and child-oriented model railroading event in metropolitan Atlanta,” said Dr. Richard Banz, Executive Director of the Museum. “Children and adults alike will be amazed by all of the wonderful train layouts, several of which are interactive. This is definitely an experience that the entire family will enjoy and remember for years to come.”

Parking will be available at Swift-Cantrell Park, located at 3140 Old 41 Hwy NW, with a free shuttle service.

Trains, Trains, Trains! sponsors include LGE Community Credit Union, Watson Injury Law, JLunsford CPA, Kennesaw Museum Foundation, Kennesaw Business Association and the City of Kennesaw.

Tickets and more information are available at https://www.southernmuseum.org or call 770-427-2117.

About the City of Kennesaw

The City of Kennesaw was incorporated in 1887. With a population of 33,036 according to the recent decennial census, Kennesaw is the fourth-largest city in Cobb County, behind Mableton, Marietta and Smyrna.

