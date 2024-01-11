Hot Topics

Train! Train! Train! comes to Southern Museum the weekend of Jan 27

An Norfolk Southern engine pulling a long line of boxcar, tankers and other cars starting through a crossing in downtown Austell GAAn Norfolk Southern engine pulling a long line of boxcar, tankers and other cars starting through a crossing in downtown Austell GA (Larry Felton Johnson/Cobb County Courier)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson January 11, 2024

Whether you’re a fan of model trains or of full-sized ones, an event is returning to the Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History that is sure to give you a thrill.

The City of Kennesaw announced that the popular Trains, Trains, Trains!  will be held this year on Saturday, January 27 and Sunday, January 28, 2024  from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 

Regular admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors (ages 65+), and $5 for children (ages 3 to 17), active-duty military (with ID) and university students (with ID). Admission for Museum members is always free!

The museum is located at 2829 Cherokee Street in Downtown Kennesaw (exit 273 on Interstate 75). 

This year’s Trains, Trains, Trains! will feature the Museum’s biggest model train display to date, along with train-themed activities and historic trains.

According to the press release:

The model train layouts will come in all sizes and feature a variety of themes, many of which have interactive buttons to delight young visitors. Railroad artifacts will be on display for visitors to hold, touch and discover how they were used.

For those looking to take something home, the General Emporium, the Museum’s gift shop, will more than double in size for the event with a variety of train-themed items, from clothing and collectibles to toys and model trains, perfect for train enthusiasts, kids and fans of history!

Trains, Trains, Trains! is the premier family and child-oriented model railroading event in metropolitan Atlanta,” said Dr. Richard Banz, Executive Director of the Museum. “Children and adults alike will be amazed by all of the wonderful train layouts, several of which are interactive. This is definitely an experience that the entire family will enjoy and remember for years to come.”

Parking will be available at Swift-Cantrell Park, located at 3140 Old 41 Hwy NW, with a free shuttle service.

Trains, Trains, Trains! sponsors include LGE Community Credit Union, Watson Injury Law, JLunsford CPA, Kennesaw Museum Foundation, Kennesaw Business Association and the City of Kennesaw.

Tickets and more information are available at https://www.southernmuseum.org or call 770-427-2117.

About the City of Kennesaw

The City of Kennesaw was incorporated in 1887. With a population of 33,036 according to the recent decennial census, Kennesaw is the fourth-largest city in Cobb County, behind Mableton, Marietta and Smyrna. The US Census Bureau provides the following quick facts about the city:

Population Estimates, July 1 2022, (V2022)NA
Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)33,049
Age and Sex
Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2022)NA
Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021)33,001
Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2022, (V2022)NA
Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021)0.1%
Population, Census, April 1, 202033,036
Population, Census, April 1, 201029,783
Age and Sex
Persons under 5 years, percent6.0%
Persons under 18 years, percent22.3%
Persons 65 years and over, percent11.8%
Female persons, percent52.3%
Race and Hispanic Origin
White alone, percent64.0%
Black or African American alone, percent(a)20.5%
American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)0.0%
Asian alone, percent(a)5.7%
Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)0.0%
Two or More Races, percent6.7%
Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)14.9%
White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent55.7%
Population Characteristics
Veterans, 2017-20212,071
Foreign born persons, percent, 2017-202114.9%
Housing
Housing units, July 1, 2021, (V2021)X
Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2017-202168.8%
Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2017-2021$225,500
Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2017-2021$1,600
Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2017-2021$434
Median gross rent, 2017-2021$1,470
Building permits, 2021X
Families & Living Arrangements
Households, 2017-202112,799
Persons per household, 2017-20212.57
Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2017-202182.9%
Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2017-202121.8%
Computer and Internet Use
Households with a computer, percent, 2017-202197.1%
Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2017-202195.8%
Education
High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2017-202193.5%
Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2017-202144.7%
Health
With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2017-20215.9%
Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent14.2%
Economy
In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2017-202170.6%
In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2017-202167.4%
Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)188,701
Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)142,150
Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)99,548
Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)1,186,810
Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c)$34,676
Transportation
Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2017-202131.5
Income & Poverty
Median household income (in 2021 dollars), 2017-2021$73,977
Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2021 dollars), 2017-2021$37,608
Persons in poverty, percent13.5%
Businesses
Total employer establishments, 2020X
Total employment, 2020X
Total annual payroll, 2020 ($1,000)X
Total employment, percent change, 2019-2020X
Total nonemployer establishments, 2019X
All employer firms, Reference year 20171,282
Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017665
Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017296
Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017S
Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017757
Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 201754
Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017972
Geography
Population per square mile, 20203,400.2
Population per square mile, 20103,155.1
Land area in square miles, 20209.72
Land area in square miles, 20109.44
FIPS Code1343192
