Kennesaw’s Southern Museum to do a showing of Polar Express

Kennesaw‘s Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History will host a showing of the holiday favorites Polar Express on Saturday, December 11. The showing is part of an all-day event running from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information read the City of Kennesaw’s announcement reprinted below:

Kennesaw, GA (November 24, 2021) — On Saturday, December 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., the Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History will be hosting a holiday event featuring activities for kids young and old, all of which are free with regular Museum admission. The highlight of the event will be a screening of the Christmas classic The Polar Express (2004). The film will be shown twice throughout the day, once at 11:00 a.m. and again at 2:00 p.m. Prior to the afternoon screening, the popular children’s book upon which the movie is based will be read aloud at 1:00 p.m., concluding with the grand arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus who will be onsite until 5:00 p.m. Craft and educational tables will be set up throughout the Museum for the day. Kids are encouraged to wear their favorite pajamas or winter clothing. The Museum’s store, the General Emporium, will also be hosting a holiday sale with 10% off all gift shop purchases, complimentary gift wrapping with purchase, and a free pint glass with a $50 purchase. Museum members receive 25% off all gift shop purchases. The General Emporium features a variety of exclusive Civil War and railroad objects, from clothing and collectibles to toys and model trains. They also have their own signature line of Lacy House jams, jellies, and sauces. Created and stocked for children and adults alike, all visitors will find something special at the General Emporium, where all purchases benefit the educational mission of the Southern Museum. For more information, visit www.southernmuseum.org.

