Cobb weather Thanksgiving Day

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, Thanksgiving Day in Cobb County will be mostly sunny, with a high of around 63. The winds are forecast to be light and variable, becoming southwest at 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Overnight Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thanksgiving Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 47. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night Clear, with a low around 30. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 56.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 54.

Monday Night Clear, with a low around 34.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 58.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 61.

