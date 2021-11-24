Cobb Bar wins return of elves to Cobb courts

Within weeks after Cobb Superior Court Chief Judge Robert Leonard issued an order banning elves from the Cobb Courts, the Cobb County Bar Association, along with a list of possibly mythological creatures won their reinstatement.

The Cobb Bar, in addition to celebrating victory over the tongue-in-cheek order by Judge Leonard, also entered a plug for the Bar Association’s annual Toy Drive (see flyer below).

The Cobb County Bar Association announced in their press release about the win:

Nov. 23, 2021 — The Cobb County Bar Association, along with Santa Claus, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, and others, has re-secured the rights of elves to work in Cobb County this holiday season, successfully arguing they are essential workers. The Cobb Bar added that the elves are necessary to carry out the group’s toy drive this year. According to the order, “The Court agrees it is in the best interests of the children of Cobb County to allow elves to continue their work.”After hearing the news, the victors gathered for a celebratory photo. The Cobb County Bar Association’s toy drive aims to help spread cheer to some of Cobb’s neediest children through such organizations as MUST Ministries, Cobb Christmas and LiveSAFE Resources. Collection bins are located in the Bar office at 70 Haynes St., Suite 2006. Monetary donations may be made through the Cobb Bar website at www.CobbCountyBar.org. Collections will continue through December 14th.